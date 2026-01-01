Sean Payton Announces Retirement Plans as Broncos HC Demands Improvement From Bo Nix & Co. Before Playoffs

Sean Payton is in his third season with the Denver Broncos as they enter Week 18 with the hopes of keeping their hold on the AFC 1st seed intact. Payton’s been the steady hand behind Denver’s turnaround, dragging the team back into contender mode after years of chaos. Although he is still active, his latest conversation with Bo Nix seemingly hinted at the tides getting heavier on his retirement side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sean Payton said at one point Bo Nix asked him, ‘How many years you got left in you?'” wrote Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, via X.

“Shoot, Bo, I feel great. Six, seven, eight? I don’t know.” Can depend on how a game’s unfolding, though, Payton joked. “We had a little moment in Vegas and I said, ‘At this rate, two.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

62 years old, but Payton’s sarcasm is still top-notch. Though he joked that he feels good enough to coach for many more years to come, he’s also hinted that retirement might not be very far.

The conversation has the potential to send a shock through the Broncos fandom, but there is likely nothing to worry about. He is fit, and there are plenty of coaches who have coached other franchises who were older than him. Bill Belichick and Andy Reid are two personalities who have achieved that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, for the past three years, he has built this team around the star quarterback Bo Nix, whom he picked in the first round (overall 12th pick) during the 2024 NFL Draft. Under his coaching, Nix has already won 23 games since coming onto the scene. This season, he has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,790 yards and 25 touchdowns. His running game is also impressive, with 75 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

Coming back to HC Sean Payton, he also has a great relationship with Broncos GM George Paton, and nobody in their right mind will leave working for the wealthiest owners in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While it was a humorous take from him regarding his retirement, he was serious when discussing certain improvements in the Broncos squad.

Sean Payton wants Broncos’ turnover margin to get better

Finishing as the AFC 1st seed will earn the Broncos a bye and home advantage in the playoffs, and winning against the Chargers in Week 18 is a must for it to happen. However, Sean Payton has pointed out a single aspect of the Broncos that could pose a threat to their hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The focus was on this week’s game, and the Chargers and the seeding ramifications, really trying to educate them relative to what’s going to be important here down the stretch and then improving,” Payton said on Monday. “The one area that has to improve is the turnover margin, and that can happen.”

The Denver Broncos gave away the ball 17 times, which is five times more than they took it. With a -5 turnover margin, Denver shares the 25th spot with the San Francisco 49ers. For a team that has confirmed its playoff berth and is on the verge of winning the AFC West title, not to mention the 1st seed, it seems a serious issue, especially if they are within the last 10 teams.

The issue at hand points towards the defense failing to do their jobs, but that is not the case. The Broncos have missed various interceptions, especially safety Talanoa Hufanga, who has 10 missed interceptions. Catching half of those would have taken them to 14th in the turnover margin rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the playoffs approaching, they need to address the problem sooner; otherwise, things may not turn out the way they hope they will. Not only that, but it would have also increased Hufanga’s chances of making it to the Pro Bowl.

Winning is a must for the Broncos with the Patriots breathing down their necks for that top seed, and the Jaguars are hoping both of them slip, and they clinch that title with a win.

Despite that, the Broncos still have a good chance of coming out of Week 18 as victors. The Chargers HC will bench QB Justin Herbert this weekend so that he stays fresh for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, it will be a challenging task for Denver to overcome the Chargers. It will be interesting to see whether they take a step towards positivity with the turnover margin and they hold on to their 1st seed, or their last home game of the regular season turns into a disappointment. And if things go right, we could hopefully see another Super Bowl for Payton. Until then, retirement might continue to be a topic of sarcasm for him.