Sean Payton Announces Stance on Retirement After Signing Contract Extension With Broncos

When Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints in 2021, he told the media that he doesn’t like the word ‘retirement.’ To him, the end of a work life did not mean that he’d be satisfied with fishing by a lake. Payton was 58 then, and had already left a mark big enough to be considered among the best. But he was not ready to hang up his coaching whistle just yet.

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Payton, now head coach of the Denver Broncos and the recipient of a brand new, five-year extension, has no plans of stopping.

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“I haven’t given any thought to the endgame,” Payton said at a June 11 presser, after he signed the extension. “I think I’ve got a lot of juice left and enjoy what we’re doing. Someone asked the other day, ‘Do you enjoy it?’ And I think when that stops is when you got to look at it, but I’m not at that spot right now.”

Sean Payton is entering his 20th season as a head coach. Across these two decades, Payton has won one Super Bowl and accumulated a total of 194 wins. Per FOX 21 News, it is the second-highest total among active head coaches. Payton already built a commanding legacy for himself with his 16-season stint at the New Orleans Saints.

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There’s a lot to like about Payton’s stint at Denver. The head coach has made a solid competitor out of the Broncos, after the team missed seven straight playoffs between 2016 and 2022. Payton started with a losing season at Denver, but is now on track to take the Broncos to a third consecutive playoff appearance. Had quarterback Bo Nix not been injured, Denver might have gone past the AFC Championship last year.

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The 2026 season would have been his fourth with the Broncos, and he was still a lock for two more. The extension now keeps Payton at Denver through the 2030 season, making it clear that the top brass wants to go the distance with Payton, instead of him simply being a catalyst for the team’s revival.

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“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton, along with the alignment and stability across our football operations. We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

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Getting Payton to Denver was not a straightforward process either. The Broncos had to trade a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints to make it happen, receiving a 2024 third-round pick in return.

Payton will turn 63 this year, but the league is not too worried about that number. Before the Broncos had a shot, the Miami Dolphins were in line to hire Payton with a five-year, $100 million contract. It would have made him the highest-paid head coach in the league. Those discussions only fell apart after a fiasco on the Dolphins’ end, who were punished later by the NFL for being in improper contact with Payton.

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He managed to get a good deal with the Broncos eventually, and became the second highest-paid head coach, following Andy Reid. The details of Payton’s extended contract are not known, but he was already earning $18 million as Broncos head coach – only $2 million less than Reid.

Payton, for his part, seems equally grateful.

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“It makes all the sense in the world; I’m super appreciative of that opportunity,” Payton added. “That triangle of ownership, the Walton-Penner group, Greg and Carrie, working with George, I’ve been spoiled because I had a really good experience in New Orleans. To go two-for-two in that is hard in our league. I’m thankful they want me back.”

Payton still holds the honor of being the most successful head coach in Saints history. At Denver, his win-loss percentage is an impressive .627, even though he’s been here only three years now. The foundation is now in place for him to hopefully recreate his successes with the Saints at Denver.

The Broncos took a leap of faith in a young Bo Nix in 2024 after failing with the Russell Wilson gamble made two years ago. Payton and Co. have been focusing on younger players and have drafted seven players in each of the last three drafts. The roster that he had with him before the 2025 season made him confident enough to say that the Super Bowl LX should be a “comfortable topic” for them.

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Payton couldn’t meet that claim, but was very, very close; last year, he guided the team to its two biggest wins since Super Bowl 50. And with him becoming an important constant for Denver in the near future, the sky is the limit for the Broncos to succeed.