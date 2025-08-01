Sean Payton Clears Air on Dre Greenlaw as Broncos LB’s Injury Raises Concern at Camp

“You never know when it’s going to be your last chance on the field, your last chance to play, so you want to make a statement any time you can.” That’s what Dre Greenlaw said just days ago, following his first padded practice with the Denver Broncos. The linebacker wasn’t coasting into training camp – he was attacking it. Dre Greenlaw came to Denver to make an impact. Head coach Sean Payton brought him in as part of a larger plan to fix a defense that ranked 14th last year and gave up 18.3 points per game. Greenlaw was one of the pieces meant to change that. But recently, on Day 8 of the Broncos’ training camp, something went wrong.

Dre Greenlaw lined up across from J.K. Dobbins during a one-on-one drill. Dobbins stuttered a few yards past the line, then broke toward the end zone. He gained separation. But Greenlaw wasn’t one to accept defeat, so he chased Dobbins down. Greenlaw read the play, caught up, and positioned himself perfectly. Then suddenly… he slowed down. Why did a full-speed competitor like Greenlaw pull up at the moment of impact? That’s the question that ran through every person’s mind as they waited for more updates from the camp.

What happened with Dre Greenlaw during practice?

Sean Payton signed Dre Greenlaw despite San Francisco’s strong push to keep him. Anyone who’s followed the league has seen Greenlaw make impact plays whenever he’s been healthy. Though he logged only 34 snaps in 2024, he played a key role in the 49ers‘ defense before suffering an injury. He was climbing toward elite linebacker status before injuries stalled his rise. Therefore, when Greenlaw walked around, took his helmet off, and jogged to the locker room during a practice at the Broncos’ training camp, it was a cause for concern. Trainers kept a close eye on him. Coaches looked concerned. Fans held their breath. And after practice, reporters immediately turned to Sean Payton for answers.

“I think he’s fine,” Payton said, trying to calm the noise. “We’ll go ahead and have all the precautionary work done, but I think he’ll be all right.” That sounded promising. But many weren’t convinced just yet. And the reason behind his hesitation was not Greenlaw’s first run-in with injury. The Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw to a three-year, $31.5 million deal this offseason, knowing he missed nearly all of 2024. He played just 34 snaps for the 49ers last year after tearing his Achilles during the Super Bowl. So, was it the same injury flaring up again? Thankfully, no.

Sean Payton clarified that the tightness Greenlaw felt was in a “different area” than the quad that had sidelined him earlier in OTAs and minicamp. That’s some relief. But still, the team will wait for further test results before sounding the all-clear. However, time isn’t on their side either.

The Broncos have more training sessions in the upcoming days, including a full scrimmage. Then they have joint practices with the 49ers – Greenlaw’s former team. And their first preseason game? That’s next Saturday, also against the 49ers. Will Greenlaw be ready? Or will he be replaced by some other linebacker? The Broncos need to find some answers, but they have already been facing multiple questions in their linebacker room.

Dre Greenlaw’s injury raises alarms in the Broncos’ camp

With the ongoing training camp, the Broncos have suddenly become short on linebackers. Dre Greenlaw was only a recent addition to a list of linebackers already sidelined with injuries. Alex Singleton, their other starting inside linebacker, recently broke his thumb. He returned to watch the practice wearing a soft glove over his hand. While he could return soon, the delay is not ideal either. Then there’s Drew Sanders. The third-year linebacker tore a ligament in his foot last week. Payton says Sanders is out for “north of four to six weeks.” That puts even more pressure on the depth chart. So what now?

Sean Payton tried to shut down the talk of the Broncos’ linebacker room being “injury-plagued”. He still believes that it’s not a full-blown injury crisis. The head coach reminded everyone that Dre Greenlaw’s injury wasn’t serious and that Singleton would return within days. That may be true, but the injuries are still real. The Broncos are already pushing second and third-stringers into bigger roles.

Moreover, while there are concerns, the opportunities for a comeback are still there. With every injury, the comeback also gets harder. And Greenlaw will need to prove he can still take his team to the top. But can he stay healthy? Only time will tell, and in the meantime, it will be a test for the Broncos’ defense.