Sean Payton Reacts to Jaylen Waddle Trade As Broncos HC Makes Free Agency Admission

Essentials Inside The Story Denver gave up a 1st-round pick, a 3rd-round pick, and a 4th-round pick for Waddle

Waddle holds the fifth-highest career average for receptions per game in Miami

The trade reunites Waddle with his former Alabama teammate Pat Surtain II

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton may have waited through the early free agency, but in the end, they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. The trade lands Jaylen Waddle in Miami, alongside franchise quarterback Bo Nix and a roster that nearly brought the Lombardi trophy home. And while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has made it clear that “Denver feels like home, family”, the HC is now sharing his take on the WR.

“There’s a grit to him. Guys like Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Saban. I mean, a ton of people talk about his high competes,” Sean Payton said during an interview with Kay Adams. “The minute it happened, there was an immediate thought that he would be perfect for this.”

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To make the move happen, Denver traded a first-round pick (No. 30), a third-round pick (No. 94), and a fourth-round pick (No. 130) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Miami’s WR and 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 111).

In Miami, Jaylen was sharing the WR room with Tyreek Hill, which slowed down his primary positioning until Hill suffered a season-ending ACL injury in week 4.

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Jaylen Waddle has spent five seasons in Miami and has totaled 5,039 receiving yards in the regular season, which puts him in the franchise record books among the all-time leaders in receiving yards. Waddle averaged about 4.8 receptions per game, the fifth-highest career average in Miami’s books.

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Sean Payton’s high praise for Jaylen Waddle stems from the impact he is expected to have on a Denver offense, which wasn’t the flashiest in the 2025 season. The Mile High receiving core also put forth a sub-par season, with the franchise finishing second in the league with 42 drops.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 checks the stands during pragame workouts before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221109

Denver’s WR1 Courtland Sutton, despite recording 1,017 yards receiving with seven touchdowns, was among the league leaders with eight drops as he finished with 74 catches.

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Alongside alleviating pressure off Sutton, Jaylen Waddle’s speed would create separation, making things easier for Bo Nix and the offense. He also brings needed yards-after-catch ability as he puts up 5.7 yards after catch per reception since 2022, per Next Gen Stats, which ranks him third among receivers with 200-plus receptions.

His top-tier production of 373 catches for 5,039 yards with 27 touchdowns has helped turn around what seemed to be a difficult offseason, with head coach Payton describing free agency as “tough.”

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This reaction stems from the fact that the Broncos’ front office failed to sign a single new player via the open market and focused their attention on resigning key players like running back J.K. Dobbins, linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, among others.

Yet despite all the fanfare surrounding his arrival, Waddle has been quick to set a humble tone in the building. The new addition made clear from the jump that he has no interest in the WR1 label or the spotlight that comes with it.

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Jaylen Waddle shares a clear goal following the Broncos trade

After years of mediocrity with the Miami Dolphins, star wideout Jaylen Waddle has shared his expectations behind his decision to join the Denver Broncos. The wide receiver believes that the move brings new beginnings to his career.

“It’s definitely new beginnings,” Waddle said. “I just look at it as a new opportunity to go out there with a new team in a great place, play along great talent and help out as best I can.”

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In his five-year stint in South Beach, Waddle only made the playoffs twice, with a 35-33 record and zero postseason success. Shortly after joining the defending AFC West champions, the Alabama product declared that he is laser-focused on winning at the Mile High.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s; everyone is here to make plays and try to win,” said Waddle during a media interview. “That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization.”

The trade also brings Waddle closer to Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II. The two were previously together at Alabama.

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With Jaylen Waddle now in Denver, the Broncos have filled a clear offensive need heading into 2026. His speed, playmaking ability, and team-first attitude make him an ideal fit alongside Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix. After falling short in the AFC Championship, the Broncos are making it clear they have unfinished business.