Sean Payton Clears Stance on Sam Ehlinger After Practice Squad QB Rejected Colts Reunion

Philip Rivers wasn’t the Colts’ first call when Daniel Jones went down. Before turning to a retired quarterback, Indianapolis tried to bring back someone far more familiar: Denver Broncos backup Sam Ehlinger. The attempt didn’t go anywhere, and Sean Payton didn’t hide how relieved he was.

“Listen, we spent time with him, and we’re glad he’s here. We’re glad he’s staying; we think a lot of him. A lot, you know? He’s been a real good surprise for all of us, especially offensively when we see him, watch him. And he made that decision, and that’s a big deal,” Payton said.

Ehlinger told the Denver Post that the Colts reached out with an offer to sign him off Denver’s practice squad after Jones’ Achilles injury. He knows the place well. Eight games played, three starts in 2022, and a handful of moments when he looked like he might carve out a role. But that chapter came to an end.

He’s at the Broncos now, making the league minimum this year, $1.17 million, because he was on the Broncos’ active roster in Week 1. And he explained why returning to Indianapolis didn’t feel right.

“We’re really happy here and enjoy the organization, the path we’re on, and what we’re building. I want to be part of that. I was in Indianapolis for four years, and I love everybody over there. It’s just a difficult situation, obviously,” he said.

It’s hard to blame him. Denver is 11–2, riding a 10-game winning streak, and playing like a team that expects to still be standing in January. Payton is rebuilding the roster with intention. The young players are developing, the system has taken hold, and there’s a sense they’re building toward something bigger.

A backup role isn’t glamorous, but being a backup on a contender is a different job entirely. Ehlinger also knows Jones will reclaim the starting job when he’s healthy. In Denver, there’s stability, a chance at a ring, and a coaching staff that clearly values him.

And considering the Colts were trying to land both Rivers and Ehlinger at the same time, a guaranteed shot at the starting job wasn’t really on the table, anyway. And this isn’t the first time he’s turned down another team’s call.

Sam Ehlinger has done it again

Sam Ehlinger was let go when Sean Payton trimmed the Broncos’ roster to 53 before Week 1, but it didn’t take long for both sides to find their way back to each other. Denver brought him onto the practice squad, and even with multiple chances to jump elsewhere for an active-roster spot, he stayed put.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, Ehlinger had turned down two offers for 53-man roster jobs around the league so he could remain in Denver. As Schultz put it, Ehlinger has grown attached to the Broncos’ quarterback room: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb. He believes in the direction Payton is steering the franchise.

And it wasn’t as if Ehlinger didn’t show enough in August to warrant interest. After signing with Denver in the spring, he logged a strong preseason: 42-of-57 passing, 415 yards, two touchdowns, one pick across three games. Those reps probably had him wondering whether an early-season stumble from Nix might open a door.

But Nix hasn’t stumbled. He’s been exactly what Payton hoped he’d be. Jarrett Stidham is the next man up. There’s no quarterback controversy coming, and Ehlinger knows that. Still, his stance hasn’t budged. Winning has a way of settling people, and Denver feels like a stable operation again. Payton’s vision is clear, and Ehlinger wants to be part of it. Starter or not.

And Payton’s confidence in him isn’t nothing. If something were to happen to Nix, it feels like Ehlinger might compete with Jarrett Stidham. But whether that chance ever arrives or not, he’s made peace with his role. He’s happy where he is. Sometimes in this league, that’s worth more than chasing a title shot or a temporary starting job somewhere else.