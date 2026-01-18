Sean Payton Confirms Bo Nix’s Season Is Over, Announces Immediate Update on Broncos QB’s Horrific Injury

The Denver Broncos were still riding the high of their 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills when reality came crashing down fast. Denver’s quarterback, Bo Nix, had been terrific in the Divisional Round game, completing 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception. Nix also added 29 rushing yards on 12 carries and several clutch first downs with his legs. But shortly after the game wrapped up, Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Nix’s night ended with a devastating injury.

“Second to last play overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle.” Sean Payton said in the post-game presser. “He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday of this week, to put him out for the rest of the season. Still, he’s ready to go.”

While Sean Payton just confirmed that Bo Nix suffered a bone fracture that will require a season-ending surgery, Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham will have to step in. Stidham will be the starter for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and maybe even the Super Bowl. Can the Broncos keep this magical playoff run alive without Nix?

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.