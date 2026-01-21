Sean Payton Confirms Broncos Receiver Forced Last-Minute Change as HC Announces Jarrett Stidham Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Payton reveals how Marvin Mims Jr.’s TD was a premeditated playoff call

One play changed everything for the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game against the Bills. Despite not having caught a touchdown since Week 2, one receiver was determined to take charge. When asked about Marvin Mims Jr.’s breakout night, Sean Payton revealed that the turning point was not accidental. It was a calculated call that had been waiting for the right moment. Speaking on Sunday with the media, Payton explained how Marvin Mims Jr. stepped up when the Broncos needed him most.

“The final touchdown was his play to begin with,” Payton said to the media. “He didn’t steal anyone’s play there. It was a play we had run actually in our joint practice against the defense Friday and Saturday…We just hadn’t called that play in a while and it looked so good. That’s got to go to the call sheet. When we did our video the night before, I put the practice clip up, I said, “You’re beating the number one corner in the world.” All right. I don’t care who they put over there in the game tomorrow. We’re running this play.”

Payton admitted the play had not been called in a while but highlighted it during film review the night before the game. The way Mims had practiced forced Payton to consider changing things up. He recalled telling the team that Mims had beaten “the number one corner in the world” during practice and insisted the play had to be used. Payton even told his booth staff they could not finish the game without calling it. That late decision forced a change in Denver’s approach, and it paid off when Mims delivered in a pressure moment.

Marvin Mims Jr.’s NFL journey has been a steady climb, but 2025 is shaping up as the year it finally clicks. Over his first three seasons in Denver, Mims quietly built production through different roles, totaling 98 catches for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns while also emerging as one of the league’s most dangerous return men with 1,172 punt return yards and a Pro Bowl nod. After flashes as a rookie and a clear step forward in 2024, this season has seen Mims become a more complete weapon, contributing as a receiver, rusher, and field-position changer.

In the end, Payton’s words showed how preparation and trust shaped Denver’s night. A late call unlocked Marvin Mims Jr.’s impact, and that same belief in planning now carries forward as the Broncos prepare for bigger decisions ahead in the postseason.

Sean Payton details the Broncos’ immediate plan for Jarrett Stidham

The Denver Broncos are entering the most crucial phase of their postseason with a sudden change at quarterback. Speaking to the media on Sunday, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that the team is shifting its focus to Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix’s injury.

The Broncos’ win over the Buffalo Bills came at a high cost. Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his right ankle and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday, ruling him out for the remainder of the playoffs.

“The focus is on the next week’s game,” Payton said, as per DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens. When asked about Nix’s recovery timeline, Payton declined to provide details, stating that the team’s attention is fully on the next game. Payton did not indicate whether the injury could impact Nix’s offseason.

He also highlighted Stidham’s mental strength as a key advantage heading into his biggest opportunity yet. The 29-year-old has recorded 1,422 passing yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions across 20 career games, and prepares to start his first game since 2023.