Sean Payton Faces Concerning Jarrett Stidham Reality After Broncos Announced QB Decision

Nix’s biggest strength defined the Broncos' season, and there's real uncertainty about whether his replacement can deliver the same moments

Sean Payton is betting on experience and familiarity

With star quarterback Bo Nix out, the Denver Broncos have moved fast to find a replacement in Jarrett Stidham. While head coach Sean Payton has expressed confidence in the veteran backup, the decision hasn’t silenced all doubts. One NFL insider has flagged a major concern about Stidham that the team can’t ignore. It goes beyond preparation and focuses on something that Nix has pulled off many times this season.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, reporter Albert Breer‌ highlighted something concerning about quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will fill in for Bo Nix in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots.

“Nix was good, not great for three and a half quarters of a lot of games, and then just made huge throw after huge throw after huge throw in big spots,” he said. “Can Stidham make those plays at the end of the game? If they can get New England into the fourth quarter, and they’re at home, can Stidham make the sorts of throws that Nix was making towards the end of games?”

Breer’s assessment is spot-on when it comes to Nix and his team. Their ability to make big throws while not cracking under pressure has defined their campaign. The Broncos have secured 13 late-game comeback wins this year. The most recent was against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Other wins included their 14-point comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Then there was a stunning 19-point rally in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants two weeks later. As Breer rightly highlighted, Nix has played a crucial part in these feats. In fact, he currently leads the league in game-winning drives. His late-game heroics were on full display this Sunday when he threw for a 27-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. It gave Denver a two-point lead after trailing 27–23.

In overtime, he led the offense into position for the game-winning field goal despite sustaining an ankle injury that concluded his season for good. Furthermore, Breer’s concerns for Stidham get more serious, considering he has barely played this year. He made only four snaps in their 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

His most notable performance dates back to 2022, when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He posted 365 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Niners’ powerful defense. With a Super Bowl trip on the line, Payton is likely betting on that experience.

Sean Payton makes major QB moves to compensate for Nix’s loss

Head coach Sean Payton has acted quickly to address their quarterback crisis. He has assigned Jarrett Stidham the starting role. The team has also re-signed quarterback Ben DiNucci to the practice squad on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Just hours after Nix’s injury status came to light, Payton publicly backed his veteran backup.

“I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England,” he said. “And then I know how [current Patriots OC Josh] McDaniels felt about him…but ultimately… it’s our three years here, our three years watching him day in and day out. He will be ready to go.”

A former New England pick, Stidham moved to Denver in 2023 during Payton’s first year with the team. He trusted Stidham with the starting role for the last two games of the 2023 season, benching Russell Wilson in his favor. As for DiNucci, he originally joined the Broncos in 2023, spent the entire season on the practice squad before signing a reserve/futures deal.

So far, he has made only one start in his NFL career and has never played for Sean Payton’s team. But that might change if the team elevated him to the emergency third quarterback behind Stidham and backup Sam Ehlinger.