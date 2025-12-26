brand-logo
Sean Payton Intentionally Disrupted Broncos’ Gameplan Amidst Patrick Mahomes’ Absence

Muskan Lodhi

Dec 26, 2025

The Denver Broncos may have edged out the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, but the momentum didn’t stay on their side throughout. As the game tilted toward Kansas City at key moments, head coach Sean Payton acknowledged he was forced to adjust his approach in real time.

“We couldn’t be rushing for sacks tonight. We had to cage [rush] and keep him in the pocket,” he said, via Aric DiLalla’s post on X.

After the Broncos secured a 20–13 win over the Chiefs, HC Payton explained a crucial tweak to Denver’s defensive mindset. He admitted the pass rush was intentionally restrained. The strategy paid off, as the Broncos stayed in control and limited Kansas City’s ability to extend plays.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

