Sean Payton Makes Final Decision on Nik Bonitto Amid Broncos LB’s Free Agency Speculation – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Nik Bonitto trade rumors spark confusion before Broncos insider shuts speculation

Broncos insider denies Bonitto trade talk and Achane pursuit rumors

Rumor gains traction despite Bonitto’s recent $106M extension

During the off-season, some reports are so far-fetched they immediately raise eyebrows, needing a Denver Broncos insider to step in. This was what happened with the latest trading buzz involving linebacker Nik Bonitto. Recently, Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright laid all the cards on the table, putting the rumor to rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, the Broncos have not made Nik Bonitto available and aren’t going to,” wrote Benjamin on X. “No they haven’t tried to trade for Achane either. Any other made-up rumors I need to put the bed now?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumor started on Saturday by the NFL parody account on X named “evin’, who has about 19,000 followers. His post gained traction among the football fans, garnering nearly half a million views. Some people even started speculating where the 26-year-old could be headed if he exits from Sean Payton’s squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Benjamin Allbright’s report though, it seems like Sean Payton’s final decision has been made on the linebacker despite the speculation.

Within a few hours, Benjamin shot down the buzz, and Nik is not going anywhere. The young defensive star just signed a new four-year contract worth $106 million ahead of the last season, meaning he will be at the Empower Field at Mile High until the end of the 2029 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nik started 31 of the 34 Broncos games in the last two seasons, which also contributed to their playoff qualification. He has an impressive 37 career sacks and 138 combined tackles, while he ranked 5th among the defensive players with 14 sacks in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his contract situation and remarkable production, Payton likely sees him as a long-term fixture for the Broncos.. Aside from the star LB, the Miami Dolphins’ star De’Von Achane’s trade rumor was dismissed by Benjamin.

Broncos’ links to Dolphins RB emerge

The Miami Dolphins picked De’Von Achane in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has emerged as the star of their offense with his elite production in the past two seasons after being promoted to the starting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the running back recorded 907 rushing yards in the 2024 season, the 2025 campaign was his breakout season after logging 1,350 rushing yards and becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time in his NFL career. With 5.7 rushing yards per attempt, he ranked first in the league.

Despite the impressive show, the recent rumors suggested that the Dolphins are likely to trade the 24-year-old in the offseason, and the Broncos are among the front-runners, along with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

There may be some truth to the report, but Sean Payton has not made any attempt to bring him in to support quarterback Bo Nix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Broncos already have the firepower in the running back department with the likes of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Badie on the roster. While someone like Achane would be a significant boost to their offense, they have a potential option in Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who recently won Super Bowl LX and is set to hit free agency.