Sean Payton Makes Frustrating Admission on Broncos Offense After Revealing True Feelings on Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos extend their winning streak to nine games after defeating the Washington Commanders in OT. It wasn’t pretty. Far from it. But they got the job done. After the game, head coach Sean Payton did not sound like a man who was happy with what he saw from his team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was one of those frustrating nights running the ball,” the head coach said.

He added that the Commanders did some things to prevent the Broncos’ run.