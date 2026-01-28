Sean Payton Makes Triple Firing Decision as Broncos Tackle Poaching Attempt for Coordinator

Denver Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton wasted no time making changes after his team’s Super Bowl dream ended at Mile High. Following a dominant 14-3 regular season and a Divisional Round win, the Broncos saw their playoff run stop with a 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. Just two days later, Payton announced a major coaching shakeup by parting ways with three members of his coaching staff – cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

“I want to thank these coaches for playing an important role in elevating our program over the last three seasons,” Sean Payton said in his end-of-season press conference on January 27. “I’ve been fortunate to work with Joe Lombardi for 15 years and am particularly grateful for his many contributions to our success as offensive coordinator. We sincerely appreciate Joe, Keary, and Addison’s hard work and wish them all the best in the future.”

