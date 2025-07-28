Sean Payton May Cut Ties With Broncos RB Who Made HC’s Life difficult

Sean Payton came into this offseason knowing one thing—Denver’s ground game needed a serious makeover. With Javonte Williams heading to the Cowboys after two underwhelming years, Payton had no choice but to find fresh firepower. Enter rookie R.J. Harvey, taken 60th overall, and veteran J.K. Dobbins, brought in to stabilize the unit. That’s a nice mix of youth and experience until roster cuts hit. With only 53 spots up for grabs, someone’s bound to get squeezed out of the room.

Now, that ‘someone’ might just be second-year back Audric Estime. According to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Andrew Mason, Estime could be “the odd man out” in this suddenly crowded RB room. Mason pointed out that Estime had his shot early last season, but fumbles kept dragging him down.

Adding fuel to the fire, Estime reportedly didn’t make things easier for himself behind the scenes. While Payton publicly pointed to the team’s strong run-blocking stats not matching up with actual rushing results, the trust factor took a bigger hit internally. “Unfortunately, that’s how trust ends up fraying to the point where a search goes elsewhere,” Mason noted. What didn’t help? Estime’s own behavior only made Payton’s job tougher in the offseason.

Even former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay chimed in. As shared by Broncos insider Amir Farrell, Lindsay claims Estime has been “pouting” during camp. “When he’s sitting there, it’s not like he’s paying close enough attention and it’s like he’s going through the motions because he’s pouting,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay also says this attitude issue has been a persistent one since his first season. And it’ll not help him. “When things don’t go your way, you pout. You’re not going to be on this team. This is your second year.” Statistically, Estime didn’t make a huge splash last season either.

In 13 regular-season games, the former Notre Dame standout rushed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns on 76 carries, while adding 27 receiving yards on 5 catches. Not bad—but not enough to guarantee a spot, especially when Payton already has a solid RB room to work with.

Sean Payton’s revamped backfield faces tough cuts

Between Harvey’s burst and Dobbins’ grit, Sean Payton may finally have the one-two punch he’s been searching for in the Mile High. Harvey, who fits that Alvin Kamara mold, brings big-play potential and receiving upside that Payton’s always loved in his offenses.

He is going to split time with Dobbins, who is more of your short-yardage and third-down guy, but will still see plenty of touches throughout the game for the Broncos. And with Dobbins in the fold, there’s less guessing now. Before he was signed, the question was, could Audric Estime be that guy? We had some hopes that he could, given Dobbins’ injury. But now that seems unlikely.

Let’s not stop here. Jaleel McLaughlin may be the safest among the remaining backs, but he’s no lock. His size limits his pass-blocking and receiving roles, though his speed still gives him a shot. Meanwhile, Tyler Badie is quietly making noise. He is an explosive runner, has pass-catching upside, and Payton even labeled him as a ‘very good’ pass blocker. That versatility might just push him past Estime or even McLaughlin.

On the flip side, Blake Watson has the steepest hill to climb. After doing little last season and now dealing with injuries, he has the longest odds of making the 53-man roster. But Payton reportedly likes his skill set—especially the receiving chops—so a strong camp could keep him in the picture.

In the end, the running back duo of R.J. Harvey and J.K. Dobbins should give the Broncos a very good rushing attack this upcoming season. Behind them, though, it’s a full-on roster war. And Payton’s not handing out spots.