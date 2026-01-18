Broncos’ Sean Payton Refuses Update on Injured Bo Nix, Announces Immediate Plans For Jarrett Stidham

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos pay heavy price after divisional win as quarterback uncertainty looms

Sean Payton stays guarded as postseason plans shift following critical injury

Jarrett Stidham’s long-awaited moment arrives amid limited in-game exposure

Emerging victorious against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round came at a huge cost for the Denver Broncos. The franchise dealt a massive blow as QB1 Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his right ankle. After this injury, Nix will have surgery, ruling him out for the remaining playoffs. When asked about the star shot-caller’s recovery process, head coach Sean Payton refused to issue an update.

“The focus is on the next week’s game,” Payton said, as per DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens, who tweeted, “Sean Payton did not give any indication as to how long Bo Nix’s recovery will take and if it will impact his offseason.”

After a stellar regular season with over 4000+ total yards and 30 total touchdowns, helping the Broncos secure the top seed in the AFC, Nix continued this form against the Bills. Now scheduled for surgery on Tuesday, the quarterback was in stellar form yesterday.

The 26-year-old completed 26-of-46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. But in overtime, on first-and-10 from the Buffalo 36-yard line with 6 minutes, 4 seconds left, Nix was tackled for a loss of 2 yards on a designed run.

He quickly jumped up after the play but appeared to have a slight limp. Nix then threw a deep incompletion aimed at wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. on the next play, as Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White received a flag for pass interference. The ball was moved to the Bills’ 8-yard line after the penalty, and the Denver QB1 took the next snap and kneeled to stop the play.

As he went down, his right ankle twisted awkwardly. Nix was already in pain as he walked back to the sidelines, with a pronounced limp. After the game, the Broncos star underwent X-rays, which confirmed his injury.

With Bo Nix sidelined for the postseason, the Broncos are set to start the backup veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham. When asked about how the 29-year-old is gearing up for this role, head coach Sean Payton detailed a plan for Stidham.

Payton shares plans for Jarrett Stidham’s role as the Bo Nix replacement

Ahead of the biggest moment in his football career, the QB2 hasn’t attempted a pass in a regular-season game since 2023. But the Broncos head coach is ready. As backups don’t get much run in practice, Sean Payton has formulated a plan for him ahead of his first playoff appearance for Denver in the conference championship.

“Jarrett Stidham would take some reps, especially during the Bye Week leading up to the playoffs,” Payton said, as per DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens. “Generally, in a work week, the reps are limited and the starter wants them. One of Stiddy’s great strengths is his mental aptitude.”

Through his seven-year career in the NFL, Stidham had recorded 1,422 yards for as many touchdowns as interceptions (8) in 20 career appearances. While these appear as decent numbers, the Denver faithful will hope that Stidham manages to hold his own and help carry the franchise to the Super Bowl.