Sean Payton’s Feelings Clear on Released QB as Broncos Eye Triple Boost for Bo Nix

Sean Payton has never shied away from the challenge of rebuilding the Denver Broncos’ roster. Even before preseason ended this year, the head coach admitted tough calls were coming. “I’d rather be in that position than the one we were in two years ago,” he said. The roster was deeper this time, and that meant real competition for limited spots in Denver, as Payton himself pointed out, “The level of talent on this roster has increased… That’s what makes these decisions harder, but it also makes us a better football team.” For a head coach, that’s both a headache and a blessing. But when the August 26 roster cut deadline hit, Payton had to finally make some tough decisions, and one of them was in the quarterback room.

NFL insider Adam Schefter just reported, “Broncos released quarterback Sam Ehlinger, safety Sam Franklin Jr., fullback Adam Prentice, guard Calvin Throckmorton and linebacker Garret Wallow.” However, Sean Payton didn’t hesitate to make it clear that Denver still wants Sam Ehlinger in the quarterback room. “Sam’s a guy that we want back,” the head coach said. That says a lot. Even though Ehlinger didn’t make the 53-man roster, Payton values his presence behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Why? The answer lies in his career resume.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last saw regular-season action in 2022. Sam Ehlinger played 4 games, completed 63 percent of his passes, and threw 3 TDs in 2022. With Denver this summer, he impressed with his performance. He went 42-of-57 passing for 415 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT in 3 preseason games. In the preseason finale against the Saints, the quarterback’s performance stood out. The 26-year-old went 22-of-31 for 198 yards, added 25 rushing yards, and tossed 1 touchdown. Sure, he threw 1 interception, but Sean Payton praised him anyway.

“Sam did a fantastic job… Our plan going in was going to be Sam after Bo, and we saw, you know, that Stidham had a great week last week. I thought that Sam did a fantastic job. And some of his gifts are with his feet, his athleticism… there’s a little moxie and leadership to him that obviously you saw when he played in college,” Sean Payton said after the Broncos wrapped up their preseason. He even recalled watching Sam Ehlinger beat Georgia in college. That kind of memory sticks with coaches. Still, roster math is cruel. After Sam Elingher was cut, Sean Payton admitted that keeping two or three quarterbacks on the team often depends on “other components of the roster.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if Sam Ehlinger had stayed, someone else would have had to go. With Bo Nix being the starter and Jarrett Stidham already fixed in the QB2 role, Elingher had to go. But for now, Ehlinger doesn’t face waivers as a vested veteran. So, the QB can either join the practice squad in Denver or sign elsewhere. But Ehlinger did reveal that he has loved playing for Denver. “I love this quarterback room, and I love this team,” he said after the preseason finale. He even called the Broncos one of the league’s best organizations. That doesn’t sound like someone eager to leave. Unless another team offers him an active spot, Elingher would surely return to the practice squad in Denver. And if Sean Payton gets his way, that’s exactly what will happen.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Sean Payton could still look to boost the OL around Bo Nix

The Broncos’ 53-man roster looks sturdy after the roster cuts. It builds on last season’s group that finally ended Denver’s playoff drought. Yet, Sean Payton might not be finished with shaping up the roster. The practice squad and waiver wire offer chances to plug gaps in the OL around Bo Nix. As such, three recently cut players stand out as possible additions to boost the OL in Denver.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Aug 16, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250816_lbm_ac4_166

First: Tight End Josh Whyle. The Titans waived him, but Denver could pick him up. With Nate Adkins hurt and Adam Prentice gone, the Broncos lack a hybrid TE/FB option. Whyle can line up all over the field. He caught 28 passes for 248 yards last season and has improved as a blocker. For a few weeks, until Adkins heals, Whyle could ease pressure on Bo Nix.

Second: Running Back Damien Martínez. He was cut by Seattle, but he could fit into Sean Payton’s system. The Broncos currently carry four backs, but Martinez could join the practice squad. He runs with power, something Denver hoped to get from rookie Audric Estime. If Estime doesn’t clear waivers or if his development stalls, Martinez could slide in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Third: Running Back Deuce Vaughn. The Cowboys let Vaughn go, but his upside could be intriguing for Sean Payton. Standing at 5’5”, he drew Darren Sproles comparisons during the draft. He’s explosive, quick in space, and tough to tackle. Denver might not need another back right now, but Vaughn could stash on the practice squad.

Moreover, Sean Payton still has more options apart from these three guys. But adding a versatile tight end and two developmental backs would be good to add depth to the OL. As Payton made it clear that he wants Sam Ehlinger back, the head coach might not be done building just yet.