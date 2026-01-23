Sean Payton Sends Early Warning to Drake Maye on Broncos Plan That Made Josh Allen Struggle

Sean Payton is thinking out of the box once again. He’s looking to run back the same game plan he used against Josh Allen and Co. in the Broncos’ 33–30 overtime win. Ahead of the crucial AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, the Broncos’ head coach believes he could also neutralize the quarterback, Drake Maye, who has been in red-hot form and a driving force behind the Patriots’ success this season.

After previously urging fans to bring the noise disruption against the Bills, he was asked what his message was this time. In his answer, he somehow put the Patriots’ rising quarterback on notice

“This is a team at the line of scrimmage that does a lot.” He said. “Josh is fantastic at putting together good plans offensively. So there are alerts, there are skills, there’s all, and so that looks like, let’s go. I keep emphasizing, just as the huddle begins until the ball snap.”

For last week’s Divisional Round clash against the Bills, the Broncos’ preparation was beyond what happened on the practice field. In a media availability, Sean Payton placed strong emphasis on crowd involvement. As per him, it could’ve played a key role in unsettling Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

He sees noise as the most effective before the snap, when quarterbacks are still communicating and making last-second adjustments. Rather than waiting for the offense to break the huddle, the aim was to create some disruption as soon as they stepped into it.

Denver supporters at Mile High may have listened to him, but it would be unfair to say this was the sole reason for Josh Allen’s struggles that day. The Bills’ QB had four turnovers, with three of them coming from moments where he tried to do too much instead of playing it safe. He gave away two interceptions and was sacked three times by the Broncos’ defenders.

He now plans to use the same approach against Drake Maye.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

Maye has been a difference maker for the Patriots this season, ranking fourth among NFL quarterbacks in the regular season. He has recorded 4,394 passing yards with 31 touchdowns this season, outperforming Josh Allen statistically. With three touchdown passes, Maye was key in the Patriots’ win over the Houston Texans last week. As the Broncos’ defenders target him, Payton’s loud-snap strategy could unsettle the Patriots’ quarterback.

History could favor Sean Payton’s team

A victory against the New England Patriots would mean reaching Super Bowl LX, which is slated to take place on February 8. Following the AFC Championship game, the winning team would get a two-week break.

At the recent Broncos press conference, the confident Sean Payton subtly teased that they are going to the Super Bowl after winning the next game. When asked about a message to fans, he gave a cheeky reply.

“Well, they’re going to have plenty of rest after this one,” said Payton. “Two weeks.”

Without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, Sean Payton’s team faces a tough challenge ahead, but history tilts in favor of the Broncos. The Patriots are yet to win a postseason game in Denver, with their current record standing at 0-4.

The last time they met at Mile High in a postseason game was ten years ago, when the Broncos edged past the Patriots by a score of 20-18 and eventually clinched Super Bowl 50. Now, the Broncos are dealing with a similar challenge against the same opposition. On the other hand, the Patriots will be hoping to break the playoff jinx at the Broncos’ fortress.