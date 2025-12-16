Sean Payton Set to Become a Grandfather as Congratulations Pour in Following Daughter Meghan’s Announcement

Sean Payton has guided the Broncos to an 11-game winning streak, but the most significant victory of his season won’t be recorded in the NFL standings. Payton is about to become a grandfather.

Just weeks after celebrating her wedding, Sean Payton’s daughter, Meghan, shared another life update. On December 15, Meghan announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Andrew. She broke the news through an Instagram post with a short video featuring her and Andrew.

“When two becomes three 🤍,” Meghan wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Payton Anderson (@meghanpayton)

While Sean Payton’s daughter kept the caption of her post simple, the video that she shared with it felt more intimate and warm. The video opened with Meghan and Andrew gazing out at the ocean. Then they walked hand in hand along a beach.

Moments later in the clip, Meghan flashed a big smile as she held up her baby’s sonogram. Meanwhile, Andrew stood beside her and waved happily at the camera. You could feel the joy of first-time parents through the screen.

As the clip continued, Sean Payton’s daughter could then be seen gently cradling her baby bump and sharing a kiss with her husband. Meghan paired the video with the song “Sweet Love” by Myles Smith, which perfectly matched the mood.

However, there was another interesting detail in the video that Meghan shared. Throughout the video, Meghan wore a strapless white gown, while Andrew sported a light beige suit. Look familiar? Yes, those were the same outfits that the couple wore on their wedding day last month. So, it looks like they filmed their pregnancy reveal while having their wedding celebrations.

Meghan married Andrew last month, but she made things official just earlier this month. On December 5, she shared a series of her destination wedding photos and wrote, “Officially official….11.21.25 🤍.”

The photos shared in the Instagram post captured the dreamy beach wedding that Meghan and Andrew had in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The images also revealed that the couple’s wedding reception unfolded on the same beach at sunset, surrounded by friends and family. Sean Payton also appeared in the photos, beaming as he celebrated his daughter’s big day.

But now, with the wedding behind her, Meghan is stepping into an exciting new chapter in her life. And that left the NFL community buzzing with excitement.

Fans react to Sean Payton’s daughter’s pregnancy announcement

The pregnancy announcement from Meghan quickly caught everyone’s attention online. Even Izzy Nix, the wife of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, reacted with a like on Meghan’s post. Then, fans weren’t far behind as they quickly flooded the comments under Meghan’s post with love and congratulations.

“Oh my gosh!! my heart my heart ❤︎ THIS IS SO EXCITING!! Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“Big congrats to you both 🥰🥳 so exciting!!” another fan wrote.

The joy of first-time parents felt contagious among fans. Some of them could not even stop gushing about Meghan and Andrew’s future as parents. Four years ago, Sean Payton’s daughter met Andrew while working at SportsGrid. Their relationship grew stronger over time, especially after Meghan went through a tough divorce. Despite the difficulties, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship. That makes this pregnancy news now even more meaningful.

“Y’all are going to be the best parents ❤️❤️ Can’t wait to meet little angel!” one fan commented.

“You guys😭 This is too cute for words. Can’t imagine a luckier kid! WE LOVE YOU BABY ANDERSON🫶🏻🥹,” another fan wrote.

The fans might be right about the kid being lucky. Sean Payton is basically football royalty as he has spent decades in the league, first as a player and now as a coach. Meghan has also built an impressive media career. Meanwhile, Andrew brings his own Australian sports background to the table.

“Meghan’s talent and looks, and your golf swing. This kid is going to be something else,” one fan concluded.

Moreover, Sean Payton’s daughter and her husband are both career-focused individuals. He started as a professional golf caddie, fell in love with the game, and later moved into broadcasting. He once described marrying Meghan as a “proud crossover” between two sports worlds, and that feels like a fitting description as the couple enters a new chapter.