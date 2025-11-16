Sean Payton Takes Drastic Steps to Fix Broncos’ Concerns Before Chiefs Game

Head coach Sean Payton isn’t waiting for problems to solve themselves, not with the Kansas City Chiefs looming and the AFC West within reach. The Denver Broncos may be 8-2, but their head coach is planning bold moves to tighten the screws.

The Broncos released wide receiver Trent Sherfield just before their Week 11 matchup with Kansas City. Payton made the call and didn’t hesitate. That decision wasn’t made in isolation. It ties back to a broader offseason strategy, where Denver brought in two special teams veterans this offseason, Sam Franklin and Sherfield, hoping they’d boost depth and consistency. Instead, both moves fizzled.

Franklin was cut after camp and now plays for the Bills, where he’s logged six solo tackles and one assist in nine games. Sherfield lasted longer, appearing in 10 games for Denver, but the writing was on the wall. He finished with just 3 catches for 21 yards and no touchdowns.

This move was a long time coming. Denver hasn’t sat atop the AFC West this high into a season since their Super Bowl run in 2015. A win over Kansas City could push their division odds to nearly 70 percent, and Payton isn’t leaving room for error.

Even Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s return this week also hinted at a change coming within the roster.

As of Week 11, the Broncos’ special teams performance is best described as below average. They’ve made 12 field goals with an 80% success rate and have zero return touchdowns.

Special teams has struggled all year, and the head coach is no longer waiting for improvement to happen on its own.

So who takes over alongside Lil’Jordan Humphrey?

Defensive back Reese Taylor has been promoted to the 53-man roster and is expected to fill Sherfield’s role in the kicking game. It’s a gamble, but Payton is choosing action over patience.

Sean Payton is ready to take on the Chiefs

The rivalry is heating up once again. Kansas City is coming to town, and the stakes haven’t been this high in years. However, Sean Payton sounds fully focused and ready.

He said, “We’ve had a good week. These guys are focused. They certainly understand the significance of the game. It’s like I said to them before, ‘You’re going to play in bigger games,’ but this is the next one.”

Denver’s pass rush is tracking toward a historic year. They have to hit Patrick Mahomes and keep hitting him. This strategy will play a key role in bringing Denver closer to a win as the Chiefs’ offense is on the rise once again. Since Week 4, the Chiefs have been leading the NFL in average yards per game at 411.8.

So, the formula is simple: pressure the quarterback and force quick throws. Just one or two big stops could change the game. Sean Payton also talked about the locker room’s mindset.

“It’s our league. You’ve heard me say that, and we’ve played teams earlier in the season that have been in this position. … It has to be the next man up.”

That is belief. That is Payton telling the roster that the moment is not too big. So, the mission is clear. Win and move to 9-2. Drop Kansas City to 5-5. Do that, and the AFC West belongs to Denver again. For the first time in a long time.