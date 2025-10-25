Sean Payton Teases Personal Project After Revealing Jerry Jones’ Attempts to Hire Him

The Denver Broncos are fortunate to have head coach Sean Payton, who helped start his team with a 5-2 record this season. Actually, the last time the Broncos started 5-2 was the 2016 season. No doubt, with almost 3 decades of experience in the league, Payton has been through multiple ups and downs. That’s why his latest announcement made his fans jump out of their seats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, October 24, after the last practice, he revealed that he plans to write a book sometime later. Most probably, it will come once he hangs his shoes from the sport. But guess what? The high attention will be on the Dallas Cowboys owner and GM, Jerry Jones, who shares a good rapport with the legendary coach.

“Yes, there are two or three stories I’ll tell later in a book. There’s one that’s unbelievable. There’s one, I told (Broncos chief communications officer) Patrick (Smyth) it today. It’s for a book,” he said. But what was the story?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Payton and Jones’ association goes a long way back. Sean Payton was the Cowboys’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2005 under HC Bill Parcells. During that time, the team made a 25-23 (. 521) win-loss record, and also appeared in one postseason game. Later, he became the head coach of two different teams, the New Orleans Saints (2006-2011 and 2013-2021) and the Broncos (2023-present).

However, whenever America’s Team struggles or is on the lookout for a new coach, Payton’s name is always in the discussion. This is because of one major reason, and it’s not just the friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story coach Payton referred to as unbelievable is from his time in the Saints when he was in the last years of his contract. In 2019, coach Jason Garrett struggled as the Cowboys finished with an 8-8 record. Payton was in the last year of his deal with the Saints. The rumor mill churned reports that Jerry Jones was interested in the coach. But in the end, Saints signed a five-year extension.

AD

The Cowboys also moved on with Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, ending Garrett’s stint. But their camaraderie remains intact. In 2021, Sean Payton crashed a pre-game interview with Jerry Jones, having a laugh with the Cowboys owner.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, these rumors have been flying ever since he left the NFC East franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Jones has a long friendship with Sean Payton

For the fans of the Broncos’ HC, the new book will include untold stories of his football career. In 2010, Sean Payton had high praise for Jones in his book, Home Team: Coaching the Saints and New Orleans Back to Life. So, rumors flew strongly that Jones might sign him as the new head coach of his team. But they signed Garrett instead.

Then, in 2012, the rumors again came out that Jones is interested in Payton coaching his players. But Jones also denied them. Payton once revealed a story when the LV Raiders also interviewed him for the head coaching position. But Jones called him and signed him to be their assistant head coach. It isn’t like they don’t share the bond anymore; they do. But perhaps, as per one of the theories, Payton once pranked Jones, which might have compelled the owner to take a different route in selecting his head coaches.

It was 2010, and coach Sean Payton was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. That night, he and his staff planned to dine at the famous St. Elmo Steakhouse. Payton had one special request: a magnum of Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon to go with their meal. But there was a small problem. The restaurant only had one bottle, and it was already reserved for Jerry Jones and his Cowboys staff, who were coming in the next night.

Still, Payton, being Payton, somehow talked the staff into handing it over to him. The Saints enjoyed the wine that night, and when Jerry’s group showed up the next evening, they were greeted with the empty bottle sitting proudly on the table along with a note that read, “WHO DAT! World Champions XLIV, Sean Payton.” Hilarious!

Anyway, for now, the Cowboys are looking at their week 8 game against the Broncos on October 26. Dak Prescott had already warned the Broncos, calling themselves the best. Although the Cowboys are also playing well, they will have to change the history of 3 decades to win. The Cowboys won their last game against the Broncos in 1995 at home, 31-21.

The interesting fact is that only 6 players of the current Broncos team were born then. However, it will be an intense battle. Jerry Jones also understands this, and he praised Sean Payton ahead of their SNF game. With such stories coming out ahead of their week 8 matchup, the game has become a lot more interesting.