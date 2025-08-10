Sean Payton Throws Bo Nix Under the Bus After Mike Shanahan’s Bold Prediction for Broncos QB

“He’s going to be one of the top four or five quarterbacks in the league the next two years.” Sean Payton declared about Bo Nix just last week, praising QB’s arm strength and poise. But preseason games have a funny way of humbling even the brightest hype trains. This Saturday night, as Denver‘s starters took the gridiron against San Francisco, reality delivered a sobering message. The first-team offense stumbled through two ineffective drives. Including an embarrassing safety, while the defense surrendered an opening-drive TD. Though the Broncos eventually found their rhythm to win 30-9, the shaky start left the HC unsatisfied.

The disconnect between practice hype and preseason reality became starkly apparent during Denver’s matchup with San Francisco. Bo Nix labored through a forgettable quarter of football that left his coach unimpressed. “I really wasn’t excited about how we started defensively and offensively,” Payton admitted during the game. Though he noted the unit eventually “picked it up, fortunately, in the 2nd quarter.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The numbers told a harsh story. Nix completed just 6 of 11 passes for 31 yards, took a costly safety under pressure, and failed to produce a scoring drive until his third series resulted in a field goal. His most productive connection came on a 9-yard checkdown to former Oregon teammate Troy Franklin, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disjointed performance.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Nix played just 15 snaps behind a patchwork line against a 49ers defense that, while comprised of backups, still fields NFL-caliber talent. His cautious approach – avoiding turnovers despite the pressure – suggested situational awareness rather than panic. And when Jarrett Stidham took over in the second quarter, Denver’s offense found rhythm against softer defensive rotations.

Preseason performances often mean everything and nothing simultaneously. For Nix, the tape will show areas needing improvement before Week 1: quicker decision-making, sharper accuracy on intermediate routes, and better pocket navigation. But it will also reveal a QB who, despite adversity, didn’t compound mistakes with reckless plays.

Yet, for all the preseason growing pains, one voice had recently cut through the noise with unwavering conviction about Nix’s potential.

Bo Nix wins over a Broncos legend

Mike Shanahan’s presence at Broncos practice carries weight few others can match. The architect of Denver’s back-to-back Super Bowl victories doesn’t offer casual praise. When he speaks about a QB’s potential, the NFL world listens. So when Shanahan studied Bo Nix during joint practices and saw not a second-year project but a seasoned professional, his assessment demanded attention.

“I just like the way he handles himself. He handles himself like he’s a 10-year vet.” Shanahan observed, his words carrying the authority of a coach who developed John Elway and Terrell Davis. “Nothing’s too big for him. You can tell he’s just cool, calm, and collected.” This wasn’t just optimism; it was a Hall of Fame-caliber endorsement of Nix’s poise under pressure and competitive fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren. USA Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403010459

Shanahan’s confidence extends beyond the QB. He sees Payton’s Broncos mirroring his championship blueprint. A suffocating defense (last year’s NFL leader in sacks) paired with a revitalized rushing attack. The addition of J.K. Dobbins and implementation of outside zone schemes recall the glory days of Denver’s ground game, while Vance Joseph’s defense, often overlooked in the Nix narrative, earned Shanahan’s admiration. “Teams that finish almost in the top five in every area, especially on defense, give you an opportunity right there,” he noted, emphasizing how quickly Payton transformed a franchise mired in “dead money” and draft deficits.

What makes Shanahan’s perspective compelling isn’t just his legacy, but his recognition of intangible edges. He applauds Payton’s public Super Bowl aspirations: “If you don’t believe, the players are not going to believe.” And spots the quiet progress others miss. Like Nix’s practice-field maturity contrasting with preseason growing pains.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a league where legends rarely gush about unproven QBs, Shanahan’s verdict carries more than nostalgia. It’s a challenge: to the critics overlooking Denver’s defensive dominance, to the skeptics questioning Nix’s readiness. And to the Broncos themselves, to turn this preseason’s mixed signals into regular-season results.