Sean Payton Urged to Cut Ties With Broncos Star After Bo Nix’s RB Called Out for Attitude Issues

“I know. I said it after the game, but sometimes coaches show you when they have faith in you… You always want that trust,” one of the Broncos’ standout players said in 2024. In a game against the Chiefs, running back Audric Estime carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards, anchoring the team’s final drive. It was an impressive turnaround after his early-season struggles with injuries. Some believed he could be the spark the franchise needed. And head coach Sean Payton openly praised his progress. Though not everyone shared that optimism.

For quite some time, there have been rumors and even demands that the Broncos should deal the RB away. The 53-man roster prediction for the Broncos by the DNVR sports suggested J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jaleel Mclaughlin are the most favorable options. That leaves Estime out. Will he be part of the team?

On August 9, an X post by Zack Kelberman predicted that there might be a chance that the Broncos and Payton might not choose the running back. “Audric Estime may be the odd man out of the #Broncos backfield,” the post read.

Whether that’s fact or just smoke is up for debate. Earlier on, the hype train around Bo Nix‘s RB was running full speed. ESPN Research showed he racked up 816 rushing yards after contact at Notre Dame in 2023, which was 10th best in the FBS and averaged 3.9 yards after contact per carry, fifth among backs with at least 150 attempts. That might be just what Denver requires for their game.

Oh well, Kelberman is not the only one to have this sentiment. Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Andrew Mason made the same comment and said that the running back could be “the odd man out”. A netizen argued that while Estime is impressive, the issue with the Broncos’ running back room is that all the players are “good.”

Despite struggles with injuries, Dobbins has shown improvement with scoring 9 touchdowns in 13 games since 2024. McLaughlin logged 113 carries for 496 yards in 2024. The other running backs have also shown impressive changes. However, there’s another aspect that might cause more trouble for Estime

Sean Payton’s running back needs help

Not just the NFL experts, the former Broncos star Phillip Lindsay also took a shot at Estime. And it was due to the RB’s attitude. Lindsay didn’t hold back, accusing Estime of “pouting” about being buried on the depth chart behind rookie Harvey and J.K. Dobbins.

As per the suggestion, Estime’s body language and approach haven’t improved since his rookie season. Lindsay said, “Show the coaching staff that you want this job. Instead, with Audric Estime, it seems like he would walk to his rep or when he’s sitting there it’s like he’s not paying close enough attention or he’s going through the motions because he’s pouting … to the coaches it seems like you’re the same person as last year, and when things don’t go your way, you pout.” For a player trying to earn trust in the NFL, those habits can be career killers.

Coaches value more than talent. They look for players who compete in every rep, even when they’re not first in line. For Sean Payton, Estime’s situation isn’t complicated. In 2024, Denver’s run game was one of the league’s weakest despite an elite offensive line. Estime’s 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns weren’t bad for a fifth-round pick.

NFL teams don’t keep depth players with questionable attitudes when they have hungrier options. All of that puts Estime in a spot where he has to prove he belongs, and fast.