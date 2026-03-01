Sean Payton Urged to Make Bold $75M Move Amid Cowboys Star’s Uncertain Future

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Nov 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSeanxThomasx 20251102_jhp_cy3_0025

The Broncos‘ inability to convert key kicks in the playoffs proved decisive, costing them the AFC Championship against the Patriots. Following the season-ending errors from their kicker, FOX Sports’ Nick Wright has now urged Sean Payton to bring in an elite kicker from free agency, who could cost $75 million.

“I would give Brandon Aubrey,” said Nick in a recent episode of First Things First. “If I were a contender such as Denver, the kicker version of the Mahomes deal, I’d give him a 10-year, $75 million contract.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has a 10-year contract for $450 million. If Brandon signs a similar ten-year deal for $75 million, it would pay him $7.5 million a year, turning him into the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Although the Cowboys didn’t make it to the postseason, he was one of their standout performers. Attempting 42 field goals, he scored 36 at 85.7%, although his three-season NFL career has a better FG percentage at 88.2.

He achieved a historic feat in the NFL by converting most field goals from sixty yards or longer in the last campaign (6), making him a reliable long-range kicker.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 09: Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey 17 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250809044

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ primary kicker is Wil Lutz, who had a forgettable AFC Championship game against the Patriots. He was excellent in the regular season, where he was statistically ahead of Aubrey in some areas. His field goal conversion percentage was 87.5%, slightly higher than the Dallas star’s, while he sat at the top of the NFL in extra point conversions with a 100% success rate, whereas Brandon had 97.9%.

The 31-year-old has been part of the Broncos squad since 2023, and he signed a contract extension in 2025, which would keep him in Sean Payton’s team until the 2028 season. While he missed 54- and 45-yard attempts against the Patriots, which could have sent the Broncos to the Super Bowl, the snowy conditions were challenging.

With those numbers, Payton is unlikely to bench Wil by bringing in an expensive Brandon despite the latter’s impressive record throughout the recent season.

While Brandon is in high demand this offseason, it’s unclear whether the Cowboys would retain him, considering George Pickens is set to get the franchise tag.

Brandon Aubrey’s restricted free agency looms this March

Brandon Aubrey started his career as a soccer player, playing MLS for the Toronto FC. Later, he switched to football, making his NFL debut for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. His rookie NFL contract was for three years, paying him $2.69 million throughout.

But he is set to be a restricted free agent in March. Given his elite accuracy, consistency, and threat as a long-distance kicker, he is expecting a significant raise in his next NFL contract. The Cowboys CEO, Stephen Jones, recently talked about the ongoing contract negotiations with the kicker.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey even before the season started,” said Jones. “It’s been a journey, but we haven’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree. Haven’t gotten done, but we’d love to get him done.”

During the Pro Bowl last month, Aubrey talked about his willingness to be in Dallas. Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether the Cowboys make him the highest-paid kicker in the league, an honor held by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker ($6.4 million a year). Regardless of whether it’s the Cowboys or a different franchise, he would bring significant value to a roster.