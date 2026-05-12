Sean Payton’s Daughter Embarrasses Broncos Coach After Family Member’s Academic Milestone

With a few months still left for the season to commence, the Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has been busy fulfilling his family responsibilities. After recently becoming a grandfather, Payton had another special occasion, and this time it was his son’s graduation ceremony. But the wholesome family moment turned into a playful exchange— thanks to his daughter, Meghan Payton’s, lighthearted jab on Instagram.

“One Payton just got their master’s in Kinesiology & the other hand to Google how to spell it,” wrote Meghan Payton on her recent Instagram story. “So Proud of you. Can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

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While her story caption was a cheeky dig toward her father, it included a beautiful family picture from the graduation ceremony. The photo included Payton family members, including the Broncos coach, his current wife, Skylene Montgomery, his son, Connor Payton, and his ex-wife and Connor and Meghan’s mother, Beth Shuey. Meghan was unlikely to be present during the ceremony.

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Connor recently completed his Master’s of Science in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas. The study delves deep into the social impact and psychology of sports. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University. With this degree, he aims to pursue a career in the NFL’s front office roles, such as general manager, vice president, or player personnel.

Before achieving the academic milestone, Connor received the first taste of the NFL, working as a scout team intern in 2022 for the New Orleans Saints, the same team his father coached and won the Lombardi trophy in 2009. He played as the tight end and offensive linebacker for Liberty Christian High School in Texas.

On the other hand, Meghan, 29, has a successful career. She is an Emmy-winning sports journalist. But beyond their respective careers, the father-daughter duo share a close relationship, as they publicly take digs at each other.

In 2024, Kay Adams, the host of the Up & Adams Show, asked her followers on X for a set of questions to ask the Broncos coach. Seeing that post, the 29-year-old had a hilarious reply.

“Why he doesn’t text back?” was Meghan’s question for her father.

Another example of their playful relationship was in January 2025, when the coach’s daughter posted a video wearing an Eagles throwback sweatshirt, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Sean.

“Gotta admit you’re pushing the boundaries with that sweatshirt!! Dad,” wrote Sean.

Meghan even had a better answer for her father. “Maybe you should send more Broncos merch,” she replied.

While his son will wait for his next challenge, Sean Payton will be set to enter his fourth season as head coach of the Broncos. The 62-year-old will have high hopes entering the season, especially after the recent update he shared about his QB.

Sean Payton has a fresh update about Bo Nix’s injury

The Denver Broncos recently had a rookie minicamp, where Sean Payton was actively involved overseeing the rookies from the recent draft. Their OTAs and mandatory mini-camps are scheduled throughout June. However, questions about whether the starting quarterback, Bo Nix, will be a part of them have been constant throughout the offseason, and finally, there seems to be an update.

“Coach Sean Payton told reporters that Bo Nix could be on the field in some capacity by the June mini-camp,” noted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ” He should be doing some throwing by then and will be good to go in July.”



Nix fractured his right ankle on January 17, 2026, when the Broncos faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Although Payton’s team won the game, the QB1 was ruled out for the season, forcing them to play with the backup Jarrett Stidham in the all-important AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, which they narrowly lost by 10-7 to miss the Super Bowl bus.

Following the recent recovery update, the 26-year-old looks to be ready two months before the season opener. This will give fans hope about making the Super Bowl, especially after the franchise’s constant development under HC Sean Payton.