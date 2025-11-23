Sean Payton’s Daughter Meghan Announces Big Life Decision Amid Broncos’ Bye Week

The Denver Broncos‘ head coach, Sean Payton, is having the time of his life as his team sits atop the AFC West division and the entire AFC with a 9-2 record. That said, he has another reason—a rather personal one—to celebrate. His daughter, Meghan, got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!

Meghan surprised the fans through her Instagram stories, which featured videos from her wedding to Australian sports reporter Andrew Anderson. Under the calm sky, on a wooden platform near the ocean, the couple exchanged vows.

“Two souls stepping into forever,” the caption on her IG story read.

Andrew and Meghan met four years ago while working together at SportsGrid in the US. Their relationship grew over the last year as Meghan was going through tough times after her divorce from the actor and writer Chris Titone. Regardless, Meghan and Anderson have been supportive of each other.

He even went to Mile High in Denver to watch the Week 11 game against the Chiefs and posted a photo, showing their shared passion for the sport.

“Meghan is just perfect, an angel,” Andrew said about her last month. “She loves sports and is probably pushing harder for us to move back to Australia than I am.”

Andrew and Meghan are career-focused individuals and worked together at FanDuel TV. He still hosts a morning sports show. He has lived in the US for ten years and was also an actor on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Currently, he is a horse racing analyst and sports betting host

Meghan has also built a strong media career of her own and won an Emmy for her work on the NFL Network. In fact, she has worked with several sports companies, which include Fox Sports, the Action Network, and SportsGrid.

Sean Payton’s daughter weds into an Australian sports family

Sean Payton is NFL royalty. He has spent decades in the league, first as a player and now as a coach. Andrew comes from deep footy roots. His mother, Di Langmack, has worked as Phil Gould’s personal assistant at Penrith and Canterbury for 15 years. His uncles, Paul and Peter Langmack, both played first grade. Another uncle, Bill Anderson, coached several clubs and also worked on TV.

Andrew once said that the marriage felt like “a proud crossover” between two strong sporting worlds.

Sean Payton has also connected more with Australian sport. The Broncos now have an Australian punter, Jeremy Crawshaw. Andrew hopes Payton will attend an NRL game one day, maybe when Canterbury starts the 2026 season in Las Vegas.

Andrew has seen the pressure of the NFL up close. Sean Payton works long days, often until 2 a.m. He also leads a huge staff. Andrew was once shocked to learn that Payton has 26 assistant coaches under him. He believes Payton has pushed the Broncos back into Super Bowl contention and calls it very impressive.

Andrew was also in awe of Payton’s work ethic.

All that said, Payton loves golf and values his near and dear ones, which makes him fit well with the Australian side of the family. It is certainly a joyous moment for both families!