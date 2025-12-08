Sean Payton’s Daughter Shares Family News After Official Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Payton’s daughter shared a special message for his ex-wife

While head coach Sean Payton just celebrated the Denver Broncos’ 10th straight win this season, his family had their own reasons to celebrate, too. A few days ago, his daughter, Meghan, tied the knot in Mexico. And now, she has shared another joyful moment from her family.

In her recent Instagram Story, Meghan wished her mom, Beth Shuey, a happy birthday as she wrote, “Happy birthday mom💜 i love you!!! @bethasuey.”

The purple heart in the caption of the story added an extra touch of affection to the message. This public display of affection highlights a bond that has been forged through significant family changes over the years.

Sean Payton’s daughter also posted a black-and-white picture with her mom. Both stood close together and smiled warmly at the camera. Their outfits looked elegant, almost like they took the picture at a special event. It could even have been a picture from the birthday celebration. But the birthday message from Meghan is even more meaningful. It reflects love, admiration, and a bond with her mom that clearly runs deep.

Sean Payton shares his children, Meghan and Connor, with his ex-wife Beth Shuey. Sean and Beth were married for more than a decade before their divorce in 2012. After the split, Sean requested joint custody. But Beth filed a counter-petition asking for clear guidelines for his time with the children. She had mentioned that these guidelines were “necessary to protect their health and well-being.”

Following the divorce, Beth had also asked for full authority over her children’s medical, legal, and educational decisions. She had further requested Sean Payton for financial support. Eventually, Beth had secured full custody of her kids. So it’s not surprising that Meghan appears close to her mother.

Meghan’s birthday wish ultimately showed the love she has for her mom for looking after her even through turbulent times in her marriage. But now this sweet moment comes right after Meghan made a major life decision of her own.

Sean Payton’s daughter makes an official announcement of her marriage

Last month, Meghan decided she was ready for the next chapter in her relationship with Australian reporter Andrew Dubbs Anderson. The couple met four years ago while working at SportsGrid in the U.S. Their bond strengthened over time, especially as Meghan went through a difficult period after her divorce from actor and writer Chris Titone. Despite the challenges, Meghan recently officially announced that she got married to Andrew.

On December 5, Sean Payton’s daughter officially announced her wedding through an Instagram post. Along with a series of beautiful pictures from her wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Meghan announced, “Officially official….11.21.25 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Payton Anderson (@meghanpayton)

The carousel of photos showed Sean Payton’s daughter and her husband getting married under a vibrant floral arch. The ocean stretched behind them, creating a calm and dreamy backdrop. Meghan wore a sleek white gown while Andrew chose a light beige suit, which matched the relaxed coastal vibe.

Meghan also shared a glimpse of her wedding reception. It also took place on the beach, but it was later, during sunset. Soft light covered the beach as friends and family gathered to cheer for the newlyweds. Sean Payton also appeared in the crowd, smiling and celebrating his daughter’s big day. With a wedding now behind her and a birthday celebration for her mom, Meghan seems to be entering a meaningful and joyful chapter of her life.