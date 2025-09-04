Sean Payton’s Decision to Name 8 Captains Draws Doubt From Broncos Nation

It seems Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos believe in making records. After the roster cut, the coach announced its captains of the team. Last year, the coach named rookie QB Bo Nix as a captain, becoming the first rookie to do so after Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little. But this year’s record has raised doubts among fans.

The Broncos have announced their eight team captains for the 2025 NFL season. Some expressed concern that having so many captains could be impractical during game situations. One fan tweeted, “I really hope they alternate, and don’t send a whole Flag football team out there for the coin toss.”

However, others hold a different opinion since most of the captains from last year are continuing their captaincy. On offense, Nix, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and guard Quinn Meinerz were elected as captains. All the players from the offense returned from the previous season. The wide receiver signed a 4 year deal valued at $92 million in July.

Now, Sutton’s captaincy dates back to 2021. That year, Sutton shared the role with Von Miller, Teddy Bridgewater, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Brandon McManus, all of whom have since departed. However, Sutton has not only remained in the team, but he has held on to his captain role as well.

On the defensive side, the Broncos named cornerback Pat Surtain, lineman D.J. Jones, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and linebacker Alex Singleton. This is the second season for the cornerback as a team captain. Kicker Wil Lutz will continue as the special teams captain.

“It’s a blessing. But I told the guys at the dinner how grateful I was for them to make me a captain. It’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s something where I understand the weight that it carries and the responsibilities that come with it,” Sutton said. He said that he’s fully committed to working hard and supporting his team in every way possible.

“I told the guys as well they’re going to get everything I’ve got, day-in and day-out whether it’s the meetings, at practice. If someone has a question about concept in-between plays. Whatever it may be, the weight room, I’m going out every day trying to be the best version of myself for me and all my teammates,” he said. Last year, the team had 6 captains, and they went for 8 this year. Will this impact the team’s performance? Perhaps not. But as seen on social media, some netizens are not yet fond of the idea.

Fans are skeptical about Sean Payton’s choice

“THIS IS TOO MANY CAPTAINS,” one wrote. While fans have doubts, there are pleasant surprises in the Broncos’ new update, too. One can be Jones. This is the first time in his nine-year career that he earned the honor of team captain. He is even called “Joe Captain,” Jones, for his leadership skills. Like most other comments, one criticized the sheer number of captains, questioning whether it dilutes leadership.

“8 captains seems like a lot,” one wrote. Now, like Jones, Hufanga is a newcomer to the team this year. After signing as a free agent, he quickly made an impression strong enough to be elected to a leadership role in his debut season. While Hufanga is not a rookie, this also reminds us of Nix, who became the first rookie captain after Little in 1967

“I’ve never seen eight captains on a team before,” one wrote. This shouldn’t be surprising considering how the team has taken a different approach in different eras. The Bears have 5 captains. And this was the trend. The Lions had 5 captains after Dan Campbell took over. And now, the number is 6.

“TOO MANY Captains…DEI? Everyone gets a trophy? @peytonmanningx come on,” another netizen wrote. Fans suggested that the Broncos might be spreading leadership too thin rather than highlighting a core group of influential players.

However, even with this year’s unusually high number of captains, several deserving veterans were overlooked. Defensive lineman Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey, and Garett Bolles are some of the names who didn’t get the role. While multiple captains can recognize veteran contributions and maintain locker room morale, critics argue that too many leaders may reduce accountability and confuse on-field decision-making. We can only tell that after the season kicks off, and the Broncos will face the Titans on September 7.