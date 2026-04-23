Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft: Eli Stowers Picked First as Denver Plugs Holes On Their Defense

I can’t believe I’m finally saying it, but it is draft day. For the past 74 days since the Super Bowl, I, and many other NFL fans have been waiting for this day to come. Tonight, 32 of college football’s best will hear their name called in Pittsburgh and have their life-long dream of making it to the NFL realized.

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For the past month, we at EssentiallySports have been posting one mock draft a day until we cover all 32 NFL teams. Unfortunately for Denver Broncos fans, they probably won’t see their team make a selection on Thursday night, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get some good players.

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Here’s my 7-round mock draft for the Broncos.

Round 2, Pick 62: TE Eli Stowers

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There aren’t many better athletes at the tight end position than Eli Stowers. The former quarterback had one of the most impressive combine performances we’ve seen from a tight end since Vernon Davis, and if it weren’t for Kenyon Sadiq, he would be the TE1 in this draft class.

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At the combine in February, Stowers ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 45.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump, all while weighing in at 239 pounds. Like I said, there aren’t many athletes like him.

The Evan Ingram experiment didn’t really work out for Denver last year. He caught 50 passes for 461 yards, but they expected more from him, especially in the red zone, so I expect tight end to be high on their priority list in the draft. If Stowers is there at No. 62, they should absolutely take him and give Bo Nix another dynamic weapon to throw to.

Round 4, Pick 108: DT Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan is one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles in this class. In 2025, the Missouri product recorded 20 pressures and six sacks from the interior of the defensive line while earning a 73.2 run defense grade. In a very thin defensive tackle class, he stands out as one of the only impact players on day three.

John Franklin-Meyers walked in free agency, and the Broncos are really going to miss his pass rush production from the interior of their defensive line, so if they can find a way to get Chris McClellan in the fourth round (even if they have to trade into the end of the third to do so), it would be a big boost for their defense.

Round 4, Pick 111: LB Keyshaun Elliott

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Keyshaun Elliott is one of the most productive linebackers in this draft class. The 6-foot-2, 231 pounder out of Arizona State has over 300 career tackles and is coming off a season where he racked up seven sacks. He’s not a turnover machine like some of the early round linebackers, but he’s someone you can stick in the middle of your defense and can count on to rack up a bunch of tackles.

Linebacker was the one “weak spot” on Denver’s defense last season. They have an elite secondary and an elite pass rush, but they need to add some more depth to the linebacker position. Getting Alex Singleton back was big for them, but they need some young talent in the middle of their defense, and in round four, there aren’t many better than Elliott.

Round 5, Pick 170: WR Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron went from a walk-on special teamer to one of the most productive receivers in college football during his time at Baylor. After redshirting his freshman season, he went to work and turned into an all-around weapon for the Bears.

Cameron has logged over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’s 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and isn’t afraid to use that size. He’s one of the best red zone threats in this draft class and simply doesn’t drop a ton of passes. He’s got to clean up some footwork and get faster in and out of breaks, but there’s a lot to build on with his size and hands.

Round 7, Pick 246: S DeShaun Singleton

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The Broncos already have an elite secondary, but reinforcing your safety room is never a bad option, especially with someone like DeShaun Elliott in round seven. The Nebraska product has 141 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions over the past two seasons. He doesn’t have to start, but he can provide some depth behind Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga.

Round 7, Pick 256: OG Fernando Carmona Jr.

Once you get into the seventh round, you’re not expecting to find many starters. Maybe one will surprise you and one day become a starter, but most of the time you’re just looking to fill out your depth chart, and it never hurts to get some more big bodies in the building.

The Broncos have a really sturdy offensive line, but everyone can use some depth. Fernando Carmona Jr. held up well in pass protection at Arkansas, giving up just one sack and 16 pressures in the SEC last season while earning a 71.3 run blocking grade. He’s a bit older – nearly 24 years old – but that just means he’s experienced and physically ready for the NFL. Again, it never hurts to get some OL depth.

Round 7, Pick 257: ED Logan Fano

Like I said earlier, adding big bodies in the seventh round is never a bad idea. Logan Fano, brother of future first round pick Spencer Fano, could provide some solid depth off the edge. During his time at Utah, Fano racked up 79 pressures and 10.5 sacks in 707 pass rush snaps. He’ll never be a starter in the NFL, but he can be a rotational player, especially if he can learn from Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen.