Broncos Share Bo Nix Injury Update Amid Reports QB Could Make Super Bowl Come Back

Essentials Inside The Story Bo Nix suffered a spiral fibula fracture on the second-to-last play of overtime

Despite the injury, he stayed in the game to finish with 279 yards and three touchdowns

Nix underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos survived the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, but the win came at a brutal cost. Their quarterback, Bo Nix, needed ankle surgery after going down late, turning the celebration into concern across the locker room. The QB had his surgery scheduled for Tuesday, following which his fans finally have some clarity on his health updates.

“#Broncos QB Sam Ehlinger told me he and his wife, Cami Joe, went to Bo Nix’s home last night after he flew back from surgery in Birmingham. ‘He got back yesterday afternoon & me & my wife went over there last night. We got to hang out with him for a little bit. He’s in good spirits,'” was reported on X.

So, Nix’s surgery went well, and he is in recovery, a big relief for his fans and the team as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship round. Nix also spoke to his fans directly via an emotional Instagram post. He described the injury as “some of the most devastating football news” he has ever received.

“The last few days have been hard to put into words. What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it…” the QB wrote.

Though the Broncos will now play the AFC Championship without Nix’s guidance, the QB did help the Broncos achieve a massive feat. They ended a 10-year playoff drought with Bo Nix as their quarterback and their first postseason win since Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers.

Bo Nix could make a comeback if the Broncos reach the Super Bowl

Speaking on the KOA Sports Podcast, Dr. Dave Schneider laid out a scenario that felt almost unreal.

“There is an outside chance that what he needs is to have surgery tomorrow,” Schneider said. “By all reports, because it’s such a simple fracture, the plates and screws being used mean that he could almost be back to play by the Super Bowl. It’s just crazy; the craziest things happen to him.”

That was not a promise. Still, it was enough to shift the mood. But reality still matters. Nix is officially out for the rest of the postseason and will not suit up Sunday against the Patriots. Even so, the buzz around an early return has lifted many spirits.

After that, Payton added another layer of reassurance by confirming that the procedure “went well.” For Bronco Country, knowing the surgery was successful makes watching the game a little easier.

Nix showed real toughness by finishing the game despite a spiral fibula fracture on the second-to-last play of overtime. He closed the night with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns, refusing to come off the field.

Nix has started 36 straight games, and the idea that he is already on a fast recovery track eases long-term fears. Fans believe that if Jarrett Stidham can handle one game, then Nix can take it from there. In other words, do not count Bo Nix out yet.