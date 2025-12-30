Broncos Star Forced to Take Drastic Step After Backlash For Expletive-Laced Rant on Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story LB Jonathon Cooper posted a series of derogatory tweets aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs

Denver officially clinched the division with a Chargers loss to the Texans and their own win over the Chiefs

Broncos must beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed

The Kansas City Chiefs may no longer be in contention for the Super Bowl, but they remain the villains, at least in the eyes of an outside linebacker. Following the Texans’ 20-16 triumph over the Chargers, the Denver Broncos can officially call themselves the kings of the AFC West — for the first time in over a decade. So, their OL Jonathon Cooper decided to celebrate, rather unusually.

Cooper went on X and dedicated a series of tweets to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, all filled with derogatory comments for Denver’s top divisional rivals. Even though the account was not verified, the authenticity of the words was confirmed when the Broncos member began retweeting them. One of the tweets read, “F*** the Chiefs.”

Given the profanity, Cooper became the center of massive backlash. The Chiefs faithful weren’t having it, predicting that the Broncos “won’t win a damn thing.” The next moment, or one might say ‘the morning after,’ all of those tweets were gone.

Realistically speaking, the Broncos still have a long way to go. They may have won the divisional title with Kansas City eliminated from the race, but they are aiming for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, aka the Lamar Hunt trophy. Week 18 has them scheduled against the LA Chargers. If they win, they will earn a first-round bye in the postseason along with the top seed.

As if the pressure wasn’t already mounting, Cooper’s tweets may have added more pressure (internally, of course) to prove that there’s actually something worth celebrating. The team cannot afford a setback next week, as it would jeopardize the chances of representing the AFC in February — like Kansas City has done for the last three seasons.

The Jaguars, who recently defeated them in Week 16, or the Chargers, pose a significant threat to the Broncos. This looming reality might explain why Cooper deleted those tweets, or perhaps, he had a word with head coach Sean Payton, who’s treating Week 18 as a high-stakes game as it is.

Broncos’ Sean Payton demanding playoff energy for Week 18

After Week 16’s demise against Jacksonville, the Broncos found their rhythm back against the Chiefs (which wasn’t a hassle without Mahomes). Now, they may have secured the divisional title, but head coach Payton believes that’s not something to celebrate.

He wants his players to focus on Week 18 rather than get high on the AFC West title. That’s why the team didn’t even discuss it and put all their energy towards facing the Chargers in the team meeting this week.

“It’s been exciting,” said Payton. “But we have one goal: to win this weekend and beat the Chargers and be the one seed. That is the message, and that’s the energy in the building. One game, one opportunity. Let’s go get this thing done.”

For the head coach, securing a first-round bye is the ultimate priority. It’s the best way to avoid a fluke loss or a sudden slump at the worst possible time. That’s why he’s treating the Week 18 matchup as a ‘must-win’ playoff game instead of a routine season closer where teams typically rest their starters.