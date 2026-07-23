Broncos Star Joins Baker Mayfield and Russell Westbrook in Investing in OKC’s Soccer Franchise

For Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma has always been more than just a stop in his football journey. It’s a place that helped shape his career and identity. He spent four years (2018-2021) in Oklahoma playing for the Sooners. Although his time in the state officially ended in 2021, Bonitto has now found another way to stay connected to his roots.

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“Denver Broncos linebacker and former Oklahoma Sooners standout Nik Bonitto is an early investor in OKC United, Oklahoma City’s new professional club set to join the USL Championship in 2028,” reported by Boardroom on Instagram.

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OKC United is Oklahoma City’s newly rebranded professional soccer club, formally unveiled by Mayor David Holt on July 15, 2026, and will officially compete in the USL Championship from 2028.

Echo Investment Capital, led by CEO Christian Kanady, is one of the majority owners of the franchise. The club will host its home matches downtown at the new MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, funded by Kanady, with a seating capacity of approximately 10,000.

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Meanwhile, OKC United has quite a high-profile investment group. Starting with Russell Westbrook (NBA Legend & former OKC Thunder MVP), Baker Mayfield (NFL Quarterback & former OU Heisman winner), Jalen Williams (Current OKC Thunder Forward), and many others. And now, Broncos star Nik Bonitto has joined the list.

“This was kind of a long-term opportunity you don’t pass on, and a chance to invest in a city I care about for the long haul,” Bonitto told Boardroom about his intention behind investing in OKC United.

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Bonitto’s ability to participate as an early-stage venture investor comes on the heels of his NFL success. In September 2025, he signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos worth up to $120 million ($106 million base and $70 million fully guaranteed), making him the highest-paid non-quarterback defensive player in Denver Broncos history.

However, his intention behind investing is to give back to the OKC community. Baker Mayfield also shared a similar sentiment while investing in the Oklahoma-based soccer franchise. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB joined the ownership group last month and revealed the reason behind the move.

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“Oklahoma made me who I am, as a player and as a person,” he said. “The state shows up for its teams, and that energy is going to translate to professional soccer.”