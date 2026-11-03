Broncos Star Jonathan Cooper Apologizes to Chiefs for Insensitive Comments About Patrick Mahomes & Co. Last Year

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper came under the spotlight for his interesting choice of words while addressing the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2025. It was after the Broncos got their first AFC West title since 2015. And the tension against the Chiefs was high because they had been staying on top of the division with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes’ help.

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Of course, it didn’t take long for Cooper to realize what he had done. He deleted those posts as the NFL community lashed out at him for the rant and sent an apology to the public. Now, after winning the Week 8 game against the Chiefs in the 2026 season with a score of 28-24, Cooper decided to revisit the year-old moment.

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“Man 😪all do respect to the Chiefs they are a great team,” Cooper wrote on X. “With hall of farmers. Players I’ve aspired to be like. I apologize for my tweets from last year if anyone cares in football matters.

“That’s all for now. Back to work ✝️#forgiveandforget.”

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Cooper was actually energized with a 20-13 win over the Chiefs back on December 25, 2025. By then, he had eight sacks and 49 total tackles in 16 appearances that season. Additionally, he hadn’t missed a single game in the previous three years. Hence, when the Broncos finally secured a dominant win against Kansas City, the linebacker took to social media and typed a series of explicit posts targeting the Chiefs.

“F— the Chiefs,” he wrote on X last year. “B—- made a– pansies.”

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However, that post is now deleted. Meanwhile, Jonathan Cooper got an unprecedented shoutout from Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. According to him, Cooper was actually the one player he was most worried about. Well, Cooper has played only two games this season, with his second one being against the Chiefs. Yet, he recorded four total tackles in the game, per ESPN.

“That kid Cooper, and I’m not taking away from anybody out there, but when he’s on the field, there’s a different tempo, there’s a different pace,” Bieniemy said on Thursday. “There’s a level of intensity that picks up, and so he gets your attention right away.”

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Cooper was also one of the reasons behind the Chiefs’ Week 8 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a chance to come back and set the stage for a game-winning touchdown. However, a controversial false start penalty had Mahomes repeat the fourth down and sent the Chiefs five yards back. In the very next play, with just four seconds left in the final quarter, Malcolm Roach sacked Mahomes.

After the game, Cooper told USA TODAY that he saw Jaylon Moore flinch, even though it was a slight movement. That was enough for the Chiefs to get a false start penalty. But apparently, it was because Cooper somehow intimidated Moore while standing in front of him.

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“Nah,” the linebacker confessed when asked if he said something to Moore that made him flinch. “Maybe it was a little bit of intimidation, but I can’t call it.”

By apologizing for last year’s explicit rant right after helping force the game-changing false start in a 28-24 win, Cooper demonstrated personal growth. But now, the Broncos pass rusher is also letting his intimidating play in the trenches do the talking.