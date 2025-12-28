Broncos Star Goes On an Expletive Filled Rant on Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs After Playoff News & Deletes Immediately

The Denver Broncos sealed their AFC West title, but some players are more excited than others about the dominance over the Kansas City Chiefs. For some in the Broncos squad, upstaging the Chiefs was a big flex, and defensive end Jonathon Cooper isn’t shying away from taking not-so-subtle shots at Kansas City.

“#Broncos DE Jonathon Cooper after officially clinching the AFC West last night 👀,” read NFL reporter Ari Meirov’s latest X post.

Jonathon fired two consecutive tweets. The first dropped a “F*** the Chiefs.” The second shot felt even more personal: “Bi*** made a** pansies.”

Against the Chiefs, Jonathon just managed a single tackle all game, tying for his lowest in a game all season. KC was already out of the picture and hobbling along with their third-string quarterback, Chris Oladokun. But the Broncos’ 20-13 dominance over the Chiefs seems to have lit a competitive fire with just one game and a deep playoff push remaining. Soon, Cooper seemed to have realized his comments may not be received well. He has since deleted his comments, but not before people took screen grabs.

Denver, meanwhile, was already at the No. 1 seed of the AFC, but with the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Texans, the Broncos now reign unchallenged atop the AFC West.

