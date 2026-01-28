Broncos Star Sends Strong Message to President Donald Trump on ICE as Immigration Enforcement Set for Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story NFL guard publicly blasts ICE, directly challenging Trump-era immigration enforcement

Broncos guard reacts after DHS confirms ICE presence at Super Bowl LX

Fatal Minneapolis shooting adds fuel to a growing debate

As President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies immigration enforcement around the Super Bowl, Quinn Meinerz has spoken up. Known for being vocal about social issues, the Denver Broncos star guard publicly slammed ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). His comments came on the heels of growing outrage over a fatal shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

“They are abducting children and killing innocent citizens,” Meinerz said, via Yahoo Sports. “ICE is terrorizing America. ABOLISH ICE.”

According to reporter Dov Kleiman, Quinn Meinerz became one of the first active NFL players to openly criticize Trump and call for the abolition of ICE.

Quinn Meinerz’s words are resonating far beyond the locker room, reading as a direct message to President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about the necessity of ICE across the country.

Meanwhile, the NFL guard had made another bold move just hours before the Broncos clashed with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. He took to social media to share a clothing company’s post, which addressed the recent killing of Alex Pretti. It noted that Pretti’s death marked the third shooting involving federal agents in the city within three weeks, one of which was nonfatal.

The first one was the killing of Renée Good on January 7 by an ICE agent. The recent incident involving Pretti took place in Minneapolis when U.S. Border Patrol agents were involved in an altercation with the 37-year-old intensive care nurse from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Trump’s administration defended the deadly encounter, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming that the agent shot Pretti because he was “brandishing” a gun.

However, video analysis by The Washington Post and eyewitness accounts raised questions about that narrative. The footage shows Pretti holding a phone and not threatening officers before they took him down. Local authorities claimed he had a permit to carry the weapon.

This isn’t the first time Quinn Meinerz has strongly opposed such actions on social media. In November, he shared an Instagram post that featured him sporting a T-shirt that read, “End Gun Violence.” In another post from October last year, he advocated for gender equality.

“Men of quality don’t wear inequality,” the content of his tee revealed.

And this time, he’s using his fame to speak against Trump and ICE. The 27-year-old’s comments come after ICE revealed plans to conduct immigration enforcement during the Super Bowl event.

Broncos star comments after ICE revealed its Super Bowl plans

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are set to lock horns for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. While excitement hits the roof, the buildup has just taken a serious turn. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE agents will maintain a firm presence inside and around the stadium.

Trump recently bashed the NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for the halftime show. He described the move as “absolutely ridiculous” and “terrible.”

So far, the NFL has not publicly addressed how the expanded ICE presence might affect stadium access. The officials have not made it clear whether they have coordinated specific protocols with federal agencies. Meanwhile, protests calling for “No ICE at the Super Bowl” are gaining widespread attention.

In fact, local advocacy groups in Santa Clara are already organizing legal aid and rapid-response support for fans who will be there for the game. Despite the growing controversy, DHS leadership refrains from changing its security plan for the nation’s biggest sporting event.

“DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ Sports. “Our mission remains unchanged. We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution.”

As Super Bowl LX approaches, the spotlight shifts to the growing clash between sports and immigration enforcement.