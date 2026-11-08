Broncos Starter Punished by NFL Over Illegal Hit on Kenneth Walker During Chiefs Clash

The Broncos might have beaten the Chiefs 28-24, but they also faced serious disciplinary action. After the game, their defensive lineman received a hefty fine for clashing with Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker.

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“Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike was fined $6,361 for a facemask on Kenneth Walker III last week,” 9 News reporter Mike Klis said on X.

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In the first quarter, at 9:04, Kenneth Walker gained four yards before Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike grabbed his facemask while tackling him. The penalty cost Denver 15 yards and gave the Chiefs an automatic first down. Kansas City later scored a touchdown on the same drive.

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Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported that the NFL fined Uwazurike $6,361 for the incident. According to the league’s fine schedule, a first-time facemask violation usually costs $11,941. However, Uwazurike received a lower fine.

But the setback didn’t just stop there for Uwazurike. He will also miss at least the next four games while recovering from his shoulder injury.

He hurt his shoulder during Denver’s 28-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Because of the injury, he could not play against the Carolina Panthers. He can return in Week 14 against the New York Jets. Before getting injured, he recorded 17 tackles and one sack in the first eight games of the 2026 season.

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To replace him, the Broncos promoted cornerback Sean Fresch from their practice squad to the main 53-man roster. This move gives Denver another player to fill the spot left by Uwazurike’s absence.

But this isn’t the first time Uwazurike has found himself in a tough position with the NFL.

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In July 2023, the NFL suspended Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for breaking its gambling policy. He was accused of betting on football games during the 2022 season. At the time, he was in his second year with the Denver Broncos. The league said he could apply to return, but not before July 24, 2024.

A complaint also alleged that Uwazurike had placed bets on Denver Broncos and Iowa State games. After the NFL’s announcement, the Broncos also supported the league’s decision.

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“We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in their statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources, and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

But even with all this drama, Eyioma Uwazurike is not the only Broncos player who has faced penalties.

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Other Broncos players facing fines

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has been fined four times this season for different on-field incidents. He was penalized for a late hit in Week 1, hitting a defenseless receiver in Week 2, using his helmet improperly in Week 6, and unnecessary roughness in Week 7. However, the NFL cancelled his Week 2 fine after he appealed the decision.

Safety Brandon Jones also received a fine in Week 7. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and guard Quinn Meinerz were fined for celebrating in Week 3, but the NFL cancelled both fines after they appealed.

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Meinerz faced another fine for sharing a photo of his drug test notification on social media after Week 3.

Broncos guard Ben Powers was also fined by the NFL this season. He had to pay $17,911 for an illegal blindside block during Week 4. This added him to the list of Denver players who have received fines for breaking NFL rules.

The NFL’s website explains that the money collected from these fines is donated “to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

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The money helps former NFL players, promotes player safety, and supports youth football and local communities. But on the other side, these fines also take a major hit to the players’ pockets.

With a 6-2 record in the league, let’s wait and see how the Broncos perform in their upcoming games.