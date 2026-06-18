“There’s a Bar We Have”: Sean Payton Announces Decision on Jonathon Cooper’s Future at Broncos Minicamp

Denver Broncos standout Jonathon Cooper has had to prove a lot of people wrong throughout his NFL career. He became a key part of the defense after being drafted as the 239th pick in the 2021 draft. Cooper is currently in his third year of the $54 million extension he signed in 2024. However, his legal troubles have cast a dark cloud over the promise that he held for the 2026 season. Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton has finally addressed the controversial turn of events.

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“We’ve excused him from this minicamp, ” he told the press on June 16 after practice. “He’s taking this time, obviously, he’s got to work on himself. The club is very much in tuned to the league office, local authorities here, and we’ve had several meetings. Clearly, from an ownership standpoint, head coach, organizationally, there’s a bar that we have, and an expectation that we have, that’s very high.”

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Cooper had practiced during the team’s OTAs over the previous two weeks. On June 4, he was arrested by police in Parker, Colorado, following a confrontation with his girlfriend on multiple charges. On Wednesday, one of them was upgraded to felony second-degree assault. He was arrested again on Thursday after violating a restraining order. Once again, Cooper was booked on multiple charges, including harassment, according to ESPN.

The linebacker was, however, released after paying a $1,000 bond. The court has also levied a no-contact protection order, which means he will need to be cleared if he wants to travel outside Colorado. Per ESPN, Cooper will face a motion hearing for each arrest on July 6 and 14. These will be followed by a jury trial on July 22. The Broncos open their training camp in late July as well, making for some difficult timing.

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After he was released, Cooper issued an apology to his community on social media.

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The NFL is also keeping track of the matter, which “remains under review of the personal conduct policy.” Should things get that far, there is a good chance that Cooper will receive a six-game suspension.

For Denver, having to prepare for this possibility is a tough pill to swallow. Over the last five years, he’s appeared in 81 career games and racked up 31.5 sacks, with his numbers improving every single year. He helped the Broncos defense set a franchise record of 68 sacks last season.

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If things turn out to be really serious, there is a chance that the Broncos will have to part ways with Cooper. When asked about deciding on the pass rusher as this case continues, Payton offered a measured answer.

“There’s a process period from the league, and that involves the local law enforcement,” he said. “We’ll continue to gather that information.”

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The silver lining for Denver? They’re not exactly hurting for depth at outside linebacker. Setting aside Von Miller’s high possibility to return home, players like Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson are the ones best positioned to step up if Cooper’s situation keeps him off the field.