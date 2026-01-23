Nik Bonitto Wants Broncos Legend to Come Back After His Public Plea to Sean Payton

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos pass rusher fuels a legend's homecoming buzz

For current Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, Von Miller’s 110.5 sacks aren’t just a franchise record. They’re a reason to bring the legend home. Miller became the Denver Broncos’ most dominant pass rusher, won Super Bowl 50, and spent eleven seasons with the Broncos. Not too long ago, the linebacker made his desire to rejoin clear, asking for a possible homecoming at Mile High. Current Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto responded to the former Super Bowl MVP’s comments.

“I’d love to have him (Von Miller) come back and retire a Bronco,” said Bonitto. “Just play with him, being able to learn from him. He’s one of the greatest of all time,” Bonitto said on a recent episode of Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion.

The veteran linebacker last played for the Commanders and is set to hit free agency ahead of the 2026 season. When Bonitto replied to a tweet backing Von Miller over Myles Garrett, the comment quickly caught the attention of the former Broncos legend. On a recent episode of Free Range with Von Miller podcast, he reflected on his personal goal in the final phase of his career.

“I’d love to be a Denver Bronco next season,” Miller said. “Be in that linebacker room with him and Jonathan Cooper and contribute in any way that I can.”

Surely, head coach Sean Payton must have heard about the plea. Months before signing his one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, Miller had reportedly contacted the Broncos for a possible return, but the general manager, George Paton, revealed that the franchise didn’t have a spot for another pass rusher. Despite losing the veteran legend, the Broncos still stayed on top of their pass-rushing game. The team finished the regular season ranked first in sacks with 68. Moreover, the defense ranked second in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1).

However, if the Broncos do bring back Miller next season, he would likely act as the guiding veteran voice, helping young players like Nik Bonitto, Patrick Surtain II, and Jonathan Cooper. The former All-Pro winner’s experience and acumen may elevate the already impressive Broncos defense next season.

Miller only signed a one-year contract with the Commanders, knowing he’d soon turn 36. He had a decent season, recording 9 sacks. After failing to reach the postseason, the Commanders will most probably not extend his contract and may look for younger options.

His legendary career record is nothing short of spectacular, as he has 138.5 career sacks, placing him ninth among the NFL’s all-time sacks leaders. But at the twilight of his career, the defensive player’s NFL future looks uncertain for the next season. If the Broncos do not sign him, it remains to be seen where he lands, or if he hangs up his boots.

Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto back QB Jarrett Stidham

While Nik Bonitto is keen on seeing Von Miller next season, he is currently focused on a big showdown next Sunday. This will be the Broncos’ most important game of the season, or perhaps, the decade. They are set to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, but the Broncos will be without the regular QB Bo Nix, who was ruled out last week after a season-ending ankle injury.

Coach Sean Payton already announced that the backup quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, would be Bo Nix’s replacement at the Mile High. Like coach Payton, Patrick Surtain II, and Bonitto are confident in Stidham’s abilities, despite the quarterback having limited time on the field recently.

Speaking on Surtain’s podcast, they discussed the Broncos’ starting QB next week.

“We got all the trust in Stiddy,” said Patrick Surtain II.

Bonitto also conveyed a similar trust about the 29-year-old.

“Stiddy got all the confidence…he be throwing no-look passes”.

Based on the recent comments, it looks like the whole Broncos’ squad is optimistic about Stidham’s ability. Set to start in his first game since 2023, he has big shoes to fill in Bo Nix’s absence. As a QB1, Nix ranked eighth among all quarterbacks this season with 3931 passing yards. On the other hand, the Broncos’ defense, led by Patrick Surtain and Nik Bonitto, would be a major factor against Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs, considering that the Patriots struggled with ball security last week.