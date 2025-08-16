Von Miller Snubs Tom Brady as GOAT Without Hesitation as He Name His Surprise Pick

Everybody’s got theirs picked out for the NFL’s greatest quarterback now. Patrick Mahomes has all that spotlight to himself due to his jaw-dropping plays (fastest to 25K passing yards, in his 83rd-regular season game) and 3 Super Bowl rings already. Even league legends have nodded in relative silence in Mahomes’ direction as the GOAT-in-waiting. Then along came Von Miller and threw a curveball that left fans doing a double-take. When questioned who was on his shortlist, Miller did not hesitate to include the name of a person. This is something that is quite contrary to the general public sentiment. He wished to make all recall some other kind of greatness. His choice and why? Well, they might just lead you to question what it really means to be the best.

The training camp in Washington seemed like all the others this summer, with new faces and big hopes floating around the Commanders’ defense. Von Miller, fresh from a strong campaign in Buffalo, was already making headlines. Not just for his performance on the field, but for what he has to say about the game and its heroes. So who did he reveal as his all-time greatest? It wasn’t a momentary insight, but it seemed to imply more about football smarts, leadership, and respect.

When asked about the all-time best quarterback on the Glory Daze podcast with host Johnny Manziel, Von Miller didn’t hesitate. He gave his answer right away. “You know, it’s always gonna be a discussion among Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. But for me, it’ll always be Peyton Manning,” Miller said candidly. “He revolutionized the quarterback position from cheeky check to check. You know, this morning, he was wiser than me. He’s going to change the play, come on, change the play again, go over top. He wasn’t scrambling and running all around. He did everything with his arm, and it was stunning.” This was not a throwaway line since Von Miller was largely drawing a picture of a quarterback who changed the game by dint of brains, precision, and humility.

It’s clear that spending nine seasons in Denver has left a mark on Miller. So much so that he places a premium on the cerebral aspects of Manning’s game over sheer trophy count, which keeps dominating GOAT discussion. The newest Commander’s emphasis on Peyton’s play-calling brilliance and leadership shines a new light on what makes the great quarterback better than rings. “He was the first guy in the building every day. Always about his guys. All about his teammates.”

Von Miller’s career trajectory since last season has reflected that same determination and humility. Sure, he might not be the VM from his Broncos days. But the man’s 36 now. And he wishes his ex-team well, but his focus lies with his current organization.

“Man, I had spent so much time in Denver,” Von Miller said on Pardon My Take. “They’re doing so many good things with that organization … got a good team now.” The veteran linebacker admitted it feels like “seeing your old girlfriend with the new guy,” as he watched the Broncos rise again.

Since Miller’s 2021 trade, Denver has clawed its way back. Sean Payton turned five wins in 2022 into eight in 2023, then 10 and a playoff berth last season. With new QB Bo Nix and a reinforced roster, the Broncos finally look like contenders again… Ironically echoing the kind of team Miller once carried to a Super Bowl.

He may not be the two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, three-time All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowler he once was…. But he remains a force. Signed by Buffalo previously after becoming the NFL’s leader in sacks, Miller wound up with the Washington Commanders, hoping to provide his veteran guile to a defense in search of an identity.

Von Miller is ready for week 1 now

The Commanders know what they’re getting: A pass-rusher for situations who still possesses the thump on passing downs. Von Miller’s 2024 season with the Bills included six sacks in 13 games. It showed that he still has the instincts and burst to harass offenses even as a part-time starter. It is hoped that Miller’s veteran presence and experience will spark development among the younger players on Washington’s front seven while, concurrently, providing the late-game heat required on third downs.

Washington’s defense last season showed clear cracks, ranking 29th in fourth-quarter stops and 30th against the run, overall. Under Dan Quinn, with veteran stalwarts Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Marshon Lattimore, adding Von Miller adds one more layer of toughness and grind to a team that badly needs to take it to the next level to seriously compete in 2025.

At the end of the day, Washington’s combination of young rush and Von Miller’s championship pedigree might be all that this defense needs to become a force in this highly competitive NFC East. With the offense humming along due to Jayden Daniels’ growth and the infusion of new skill players, all eyes will be on whether Miller and Joe Whitt‘s defense can step up to the task and turn this team into a Super Bowl contender.

Peyton Manning is the GOAT in Von Miller’s head for a reason. But the question is, can street smarts spearheaded by the veteran linebacker spearhead a defensive turnaround for the Commanders? Only time will tell.