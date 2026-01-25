What Is Jarrett Stidham’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Broncos QB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Essentials Inside The Story A career spent mostly out of the spotlight has still turned into a surprisingly lucrative NFL journey

Smart contract timing and steady roles across multiple teams have pushed Jarrett Stidham's earnings

Without star status, the backup quarterback still holds two endorsements

For a career backup quarterback, Jarrett Stidham has quietly amassed a fortune that rivals some starters in the league. Over the seven seasons in the league, this reliable backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos has played for three different franchises, and his wealth has also grown during that time. Let’s take a look at his net worth, salary, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Jarrett Stidham’s Net Worth?

Jarrett Stidham’s net worth is approximately $13.6 million. It’s an estimated amount earned throughout his football career, particularly after becoming a professional in 2019. Nonetheless, his exact net worth isn’t publicly revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he initially played with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, his first contract with the Denver Broncos, followed by an extension, contributed significantly to his net worth. At the end of his current contract, which will end after the 2026 NFL season, his total net worth is expected to scale up to $25 million.

Jarrett Stidham’s Contract Breakdown

The 29-year-old Broncos QB is currently in a two-year contract, extended on March 9, 2025. His existing deal compensates him $12 million, taking the annual pay to $6 million. It also includes a signing bonus of $3 million and guaranteed money totaling $6.99 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This contract is a $2 million upgrade from his initial contract with the Broncos, which was worth $10 million for two years, paying him $5 million annually. He was given a signing bonus of $2 million and a guaranteed salary of $5 million.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrett Stidham’s Salary

In his current contract, the Broncos quarterback is getting a base salary of $1,990,000. Beyond that, his bonuses include a signing proration of $1.5 million, an active roster bonus of $510,000, and a workout bonus of $8,505, bringing the total cap hit to $4,008,505 this season. Additionally, his dead cap for the 2025 NFL season is $6,998,505.

Stidham’s 2026 base salary will surge three times. He will take home $5,990,000 at a signing proration of $1,500,000, an amount equally divided between two seasons. Furthermore, his active roster bonus will remain the same at $510,000. This means the QB’s cap hit is projected to be $8 million in the final year of his contract, while the dead cap will be $3.5 million.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Denver Broncos 2025 $1,990,000 $1,500,000+$510,000+$8,505 Denver Broncos 2026 $5,990,000 $1,500,000+$510,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrett Stidham’s Career Earnings

Stidham’s total career earnings are approximately $19,172,957. The money accumulates from his seven-year NFL career. He suited up for the Baylor Bears and the Auburn Tigers in college football. His career earnings were significantly boosted after landing the rookie contract with the New England Patriots in 2019.

The deal was valued at $3.15 million for four years. But with established QBs like Tom Brady and Cam Newton, he never received the opportunity to start a game for the Patriots, leading to his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders after three seasons. In his Patriots run, his career earnings totaled $11,70,000, while his solo year at the Las Vegas Raiders saw him pocketing $965,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Broncos deal resulted in a major financial upgrade in Stidham’s career earnings, as he pulled in $10 million in the first contract and $5,500,000 in 2025.

Jarrett Stidham’s College and Professional Career

Jarrett Stidham started his collegiate career in 2015 when he represented the Baylor Bears. As a true freshman, he played 10 games in his first year and later transferred to the Auburn Tigers in 2017, where he spent two years. He recorded 5,952 yards and 36 touchdowns in his Auburn Tigers career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback was a fourth-round pick of the 2019 NFL draft. He has been a backup quarterback throughout his NFL career, whether for the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders, or the Denver Broncos. Since joining the Broncos, Stidham has played only seven games, including one in the current season. He is the second-string QB to Bo Nix.

Jarrett Stidham’s Brand Endorsements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarrett Stidham (@jarrettstidham) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Broncos’ backup quarterback, Jarrett Stidham rarely makes headlines. The 29-year-old doesn’t have any major brand deals as of 2026. However, on Instagram, he collaborated with global online marketplace Fiverr and supplement brand Sixstar.