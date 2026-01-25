Who Are Jarrett Stidham’s Parents? All About His Father Juder Stidham and Mother Rochelle Stidham

Essentials Inside The Story Unexpected pressure on Jarrett Stidham ahead of biggest game of his career

Jarrett Stidham has been making waves in the NFL after the Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton announced he would be the starting quarterback in the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots. The QB2 will be making his first start since 2023 in his first playoff game for the Broncos.

Who is Jarrett Stidham’s father, Juder Stidham?

QB Bo Nix’s season-ending injury . Stidham has been a member of the Broncos squad since 2023, but he has had few opportunities to show his talent. With six seasons under his belt, Stidham’s Broncos current contract is $12 million. But what about his life outside the gridiron? Take a close look at his personal life, parents, and early upbringing.

Juder Stidham was born in Kentucky. The details about his profession remain unclear, but he has two sons, including Jarrett Stidham, who is the youngest. The Stidham family moved to Stephenville, Texas, when the Broncos star was in elementary school. As a Kentucky native, he is a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats in collegiate football, closely following the Southeast Conference teams. Juder and his family passionately watched

SEC teams and passed down the love for the sport to his sons from an early age.

Juder had a significant influence on Jarrett’s football career. He recognized his son’s remarkable throwing ability from an early age, pushing him to take up the sport, even though he also played soccer. He has always spoken proudly of his son’s football, long before Jarrett played in the NFL.

“I think with Jarrett’s skill set, that will make the passing game better, and that will make the running game that much better.

There will be so many things they can do with that.” Juder Stidham once said during an interview with the Auburn Tigers.

Who is Jarrett Stidham’s mother, Rochelle Stidham?

Much like his father, Jarrett Stidham’s mother, Rochelle Stidham, has been a constant pillar of support throughout his football career. She has a thriving career in the newspaper industry. She is the owner and publisher of Osceola News-Gazette, a weekly newspaper based in Osceola County, Florida.

She previously worked as the Regional Publisher of the American Howetown Publishing Inc, and as a publisher for Stephenville Empire Tribune and Richmond Register. During Jarrett’s early football career, she relocated for employment while being a supportive mother.

Besides her publishing career, Rochelle has a strong interest in skin care, and in her Instagram bio, she is described as a “Skincare fanatic.”

What ethnicity are Jarrett Stidham’s parents?

There is no credible information available regarding the ethnicity of Jarrett Stidham’s parents. Juder and Rochelle appear to be American nationals.

Jarrett Stidham’s relationship with his parents

Jarrett Stidham is a family-oriented person. While the 29-year-old is married and has three children, he also shares a good relationship with his parents, Juder and Rochelle, despite living separately in the early football years.

Before Baylor ever entered the picture, Jarrett Stidham’s path took a turn that few outside his inner circle truly knew about. At just 18, he left home amid a difficult family environment and moved in with the Copeland family, who opened their doors to him before eventually becoming his legal guardians.

They stood by him through some of the toughest years of his life, shaping more than just his football future. As Stidham told Matt Hayes in a 2017 Bleacher Report feature, he remained in contact with his biological family, but the bonds he formed with the Copelands became central to who he was becoming, both on and off the field.

With the biggest start of his career staring him down, Jarrett Stidham’s journey feels bigger than just football. From fractured beginnings to an AFC Championship spotlight, the moment will test his resilience, which has defined his entire rise.

