Why Did Broncos’ Garrett Nelson Exit in the Middle of the Game? Is OLB’s Injury Serious?

Garrett Nelson, the UFL standout fighting for his NFL foothold, became that focal point during the Broncos’ preseason clash with Arizona, prompting the inevitable, uneasy question: Why did Nelson exit, and how deep does this setback cut?

One minute, he was a blur off the edge, disrupting the rhythm, forcing a hurried throw. In the next, he was down on the turf, the collective breath of Broncos Country catching in its throat. It’s a scene etched into the DNA of football – the sudden, jarring halt of momentum, the stark reminder of the game’s fragile physical toll.

Parker Gabriel tweeted that

OLB Garrett Nelson with pressure around the edge but is shaken up after the play. Eventually got up and walked/jogged off the field.”

“Former @XFLBrahmas EDGE Garrett Nelson just went down with an injury, after a pressure that resulted in a Jordan Turner sack,” notedadding, “Hope he’s alright – Garrett has been a pleasant surprise for the #Broncos so far this preseason. #UFL.”

That pressure, forcing Cardinals QB Clayton Tune into an errant throw that Turner cleaned up, was Nelson doing precisely what earned him this chance: relentless pursuit off the edge. Yet, the cost was immediate discomfort. He stayed down, trainers rushing out, the preseason buzz momentarily replaced by concern.

The sideline became a stage for anxious observation. Sideline reporter Susie Wargin provided the crucial, unfolding narrative: “Sideline Injury Update: OLB Garrett Nelson was evaluated in the medical tent, did some running/cutting on the sideline and was cleared to return. LB Garret Wallow was in the tent after Nelson. Wallow is out with an ankle injury.” This sequence was telling the evaluation in the blue tent.

For Nelson, the immediate storm passed. The contrast with teammate Garret Wallow, sidelined by an ankle issue, underscored the varying degrees of “shaken up.”

Nelson’s quick return signals relief for Broncos fans

The most potent evidence for Broncos fans seeking reassurance came not from a press conference, but from the game log itself. Deep in the fourth quarter, amidst the play-by-play minutiae, a simple, beautiful line appeared: “Injury Update: DEN-G. Nelson has returned to the game.” There he was, back on the field during Arizona’s final drive, a participant in the game-ending defensive stand. This wasn’t just a medical clearance; it was active participation, the ultimate sign the staff felt zero lingering risk in that moment.

For Nelson, whose NFL journey has been a winding path through Miami, Cincinnati, and a standout stint with the San Antonio Brahmas (racking up 2.5 sacks during the UFL ’24 season and flashing potential in 25), this preseason has been vital.

His stat line against Arizona (3 tackles, 0.5 sacks) doesn’t scream dominance, but his pressure generation and motor have been noticeable. His 6’4″, 245-pound frame and high-energy, versatile approach – capable of setting an edge, chasing down plays, and, crucially, harassing quarterbacks – fit the profile.

Denver seeks rotational defensive depth. An extended injury now, fighting for a roster spot amidst a linebacker corps that includes established names like Dre Greenlaw and emerging talent like Drew Sanders, could have been devastating. The image of Nelson running and cutting on the sideline, then trotting back onto the field, paints a picture far removed from catastrophe.

While the Broncos will undoubtedly monitor him closely in the coming days, the swift return to action is the strongest possible indicator that this isn’t a season-altering blow. It was a sudden sideline stride, an anxious pause, and then, thankfully, just a footnote in the grind of August football. For Garrett Nelson, the fight for his Denver dream continues, seemingly unscathed.