Wishes and Prayers Pour In as Broncos Star Brandon Jones Makes Clear Statement Following Injury

For the Denver Broncos, the celebration of a Week 15 victory was short-lived, as a key defensive star’s season came to an abrupt end. In the face of a season-ending injury, safety Brandon Jones, who suffered a pectoral injury during the game, sent a powerful message that has his teammates and fans rallying around him.

Jones’ recent Instagram post had many photos from his stint with the AFC West team. The caption also showed that he is in a good place mentally.

“Different lane, same direction. God never misses🙏🏽,” Jones wrote.

Brandon Jones has been a steady player on the Broncos’ top defense. In 14 games, he has the third-highest tackles (78 total, 43 solo), an assisted sack, seven passes defensed, one interception, and one fumble recovery. The severity of the injury was confirmed when the franchise placed him on injured reserve, officially ending his season, giving a major blow to their playoff aspirations.

There is no clarity yet about his recovery. It has not been specified if he needs to undergo surgery. But the loss to the Broncos is huge. He is one of three players in the league with more than 300 man-to-man snaps. But the team is hoping his replacement, P.J. Locke, could fill the gap. Locke has played 13 games and recorded six tackles (three solo) in the 2025 season.

As the IG post went viral, fans started sending messages of support in the comment section. They want him back as soon as possible.

Brandon Jones gets love from fans on social media

His teammate and leading defensive player, Nik Bonitto, showed his support for Jones. He commented, “🙌🙌🙌.”

Defensive tackle DJ Jones also came up to show his love using only four words: “We got you, cousin!!!” While there are no known family relations between the tackle and safety, it highlighted how the locker room is united in the moment of crisis and ready to win for the injured teammate.

Even his former teammate Jevon Holland, who played three seasons with Brandon Jones at the Miami Dolphins from 2021 to 2023, wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, “The come back!!” wishing him luck to come back and play at his best.

Kicker Wil Lutz also showed support for safety. He commented, “Super flop come back gonna be crazy 🙏🙏.” Everyone in the locker room knows how important Jones is. He has been their most underrated signing since the 2024 season.

Brandon Jones also got support from his teammate, and cornerback Riley Moss, who himself leads the NFL with 334 man coverage snaps. Moss dropped “🙏🏼🙏🏼” emojis to show his emotions.

It’s clear the locker room has taken a tremendous hit and is trying to move forward. Brandon Jones played 93% defensive snaps this season, showing how much the Broncos relied on him. However, his teammates want to keep the winning momentum. It’s hard without him, but not impossible.