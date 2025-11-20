“A Disaster”: Rob Gronkowski Gives Honest Take on Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Debut

Shedeur Sanders’ long-awaited NFL debut began with a roar from the Sanders Nation and ended with a whimper in Week 11. Safety Kyle Hamilton sacked him and celebrated by imitating the Browns rookie’s ‘Flex The Wrist Watch’ pose. In the end, Sanders finished the game with 4 completed passes out of 16 for 47 passing yards and 1 interception without a score. That performance was so jarring that it drew a blunt assessment from the league legend, Rob Gronkowski.

“Last week was a disaster. What do you go? Four for 16 for like 40 yards? But I mean, it was already a disaster of a game,” Gronk said on the November 19 episode of Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

The Ravens sacked Sanders twice for 27 yards as he finished with a 13.5 passer rating. Some Sanders’ fans claimed that it was the first time that Shedeur Sanders was taking reps with the starting receivers. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton even slammed the head coach, Kevin Stefanski, for not planning well and not giving reps to the rookie.

He said on his 4th & 1 podcast that the head coach did not plan any such practice intentionally. Newton cited rookie QB Dillon Gabriel‘s example, who got reps with the first team while being QB2 on the depth chart. But Rob Gronkowski did not dive much into the reason behind the disaster.

He expressed big hopes for a better performance in the coming game as the Browns now have all the time they need to design plays. Sanders’ 74% completion rate in college proves he can throw the ball with precision, hitting his receivers exactly where they need to be. Now, the AFC North franchise needs to come out with a better plan and even better execution.

“I’ve been waiting for Shedeur Sanders to have his opportunity in the NFL. Now he’s got a week to prepare. He has a week to get the knowledge of the playbook of the plays that they’re going to run and design for him as well, because he’s a quarterback, where you got to design plays for him because he’s got that type of talent. He can run the ball as well because he’s got that athleticism,” he added.

But he then warned the rookie, “So, this is the week that we can judge his performance.”

Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns’ starting quarterback for Week 12 against the Raiders on Sunday, November 23. Gronk made a big prediction about the outcome of the game that would delight the Sanders Nation.

Rob Gronkowski expects Shedeur Sanders to win against the Raiders

“You can’t ask for a better opportunity to have your first career start against the Raiders, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. So, I think he gets a win, stays consistent, and remains the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns,” Gronk said when asked about Sanders’ full game as a starter.

Now, his prediction will definitely make the rookie’s fans happy. While the Browns have a 2-8 record, the Raiders also have the same record. So, Shedeur Sanders has a comparatively easier opponent. But the Raiders QB Geno Smith is prepared to give a tough fight. He has seen Sanders play since his high school days. Now, Smith is happy that the Browns gave him a chance, but besides that, he also gave a subtle warning.

“I’m just happy to see him getting his shot. But unfortunately, it’s against us,” Smith said in a press conference on November 19.

The stage is now set for Sanders. With his first start looming, he must prove his disastrous debut was an anomaly and that he possesses the skill to win at the NFL level.