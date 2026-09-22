“A Lot of People Misunderstand Him”: Shilo Sanders Fires Back at Shedeur’s “Many Haters”

Growing up, older brothers are supposed to have your back, and former NFL safety Shilo Sanders is no different. While Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has spent the past year fielding criticism from every corner of the football world, it’s his brother who keeps stepping in front of the noise.

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Shilo was recently reacting to Shedeur’s off-day vlog on his livestream, where the Browns QB2 was seen driving his car, interacting with people, and practicing his throws. The former Buccaneers safety found it quite wholesome as he shared his two cents on it.

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“I’m really proud of his content, and I like him doing this – off-day video stuff, cuz a lot of people misunderstand him,” Shilo said. “A lot of people just see things that are maybe clipped by other people, and you don’t really get to understand who Shedeur is as an actual person. If y’all really got to know him, he wouldn’t have as many haters, but there’s also a lot of people that love him. So, I like him doing stuff like this.”

Shedeur Sanders is a 2nd-year quarterback in the NFL. While young guns in the league often go under the radar when it comes to facing constant scrutiny, that isn’t the case for the 24-year-old Browns signal caller.

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A portion of the negativity surrounding Shedeur is actually a carryover from the public’s perception of his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Shedeur himself has noted that “99% of the hatred is towards Pops” in May 2025.

As such, critics who disliked Deion’s loud, unapologetic, and flashy coaching style at Colorado frequently target Shedeur, labeling him a product of nepotism who was handed his opportunities at Jackson State and Colorado, where his father coached him.

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However, amid the chaos, Shilo Sanders often came out in support of his younger brother whenever any negative narrative came up around Shedeur Sanders.

Take the Mary Kay Cabot controversy as an example. When the Cleveland Browns reporter suggested that veteran Deshaun Watson should definitively remain the starter over Shedeur. Protective of his brother’s opportunity, Shilo fiercely shut down the criticism by unleashing a controversial defense, telling the reporter to “Go make a sandwich, Mary.”

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Whether it was right for him to make such a comment remains debatable, but Shilo’s stand when it comes to his brother was evident through this.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has a different approach to the hate around him. Rather than letting the intense backlash affect his mental space, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has made it clear that he actively filters out outside noise to stay focused on his own path.

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As things stand, after a hard-fought QB1 battle with Deshaun Watson this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have appointed Shedeur Sanders as their backup to the veteran. He has yet to play a single minute in the regular season, but he remains on the sidelines in uniform, waiting for his opportunity.