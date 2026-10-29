“About to Make Pittsburgh Ours”: Jared Verse Sends Blunt Message After Steelers Star’s Warning to Browns

The Turnpike Rivalry rarely needs extra fuel, but Jared Verse and Cam Heyward have given the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers another reason to look forward to Sunday. After Cleveland won the first meeting 27-24, the two defensive linemen have traded shots ahead of a rematch that could decide who sits alone atop the AFC North. Verse has heard Heyward’s warning, and he is not backing down.

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“I’m not worried about Cam. I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody they got on their team,” Verse told reporters Thursday. “We out there to go dominate. We about to make Pittsburgh ours on Sunday.”

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The Browns edge rusher’s latest comments followed Heyward’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this week. The Steelers veteran said Verse’s earlier criticism of Pittsburgh would be addressed on the field, setting up a tense atmosphere for the teams’ second meeting in five weeks.

“They got a W. That’s a W. But that has no indication on what the next game is, and the next game is them,” Heyward said. “So bring it on.”

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The dispute began after Cleveland’s 27-24 win in Week 4. Verse took issue with Pittsburgh’s blocking tactics, including double-teams and chips, and accused the Steelers of playing dirty. He also had a heated exchange with offensive lineman Mason McCormick during the game, swinging at him after Chris Boswell missed a field goal. No flag was thrown on the play.

“I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra s*** after the game,” Verse said after the win. “I can’t wait to see them again. It’s going to be a good time when I see them again.”

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Heyward was unimpressed with the complaint. The Steelers defensive lineman pointed out that double teams, chips, and sliding protection schemes are routine parts of football.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said on the Rich Eisen show. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game.”

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Heyward added that he was looking forward to the matchup and said Verse’s words “will be addressed.” He also made clear that the comments had not changed his respect for Cleveland.

Verse, meanwhile, says he is focused on the rematch rather than the warning. “I’m the same as I’ve always been. I’m just going in ready to dominate,” he said Thursday. “Obviously I’ve been waiting for this one for a good little bit.”

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The stakes extend beyond the exchange. Both teams enter Sunday’s game with 5-2 records, and Cleveland holds the tiebreaker after winning the first meeting. A victory at Acrisure Stadium would put Pittsburgh in position to even the season series, while the Browns can move closer to a rare sweep.

Cleveland has not swept Pittsburgh in a season since 1988 and has not beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh during the regular season since 2003. That history gives Verse’s declaration extra weight, but the Browns will have to deliver on the field to make it happen.

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“This is a different team; we’re going out there to get a different result,” Verse said.

Now the rematch will give both sides a chance to back up their words.