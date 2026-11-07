Browns Accused of Ignoring Deshaun Watson’s Concussion Because Shedeur Sanders Was “Unplayable”

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback situation has come under fresh scrutiny as questions follow about their quarterback’s concussion evaluation and return to the field. Shedeur Sanders took over the field in his absence, but his limited production became a talking point. Now, former NFL defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko has questioned the team’s decision-making.

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Speaking on The Breiden Fehoko Show, Fehoko complained, “But Shedeur was so unplayable at quarterback. Now I am not talking about Shedeur, the person. I am talking about Shedeur, the quarterback. Shedeur, the quarterback, was so unplayable on Sunday that Todd Monken pulled a Brian Daboll and said, ‘Hey, I cannot watch this any longer. Deshaun, you’re no longer concussed. Get back in the game.'”

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Fehoko’s criticism centered on whether the Browns were more concerned about their offensive struggles than Deshaun Watson’s health. Cleveland decided to bring the veteran quarterback back into action as Sander failed to provide enough production. The accusation also shed light on Watson’s recovery timeline from concussion.

During the Browns’ Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 1, Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers’ safety Jaquan Brisker in the first quarter. He was quickly taken for a concussion evaluation. He missed four plays before returning to the field, while Sanders stepped in, completing both his pass attempts for just two yards.

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According to the Browns’ medical timeline, Watson cleared the in-game evaluation conducted with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. He was also evaluated after the game and on Monday morning, with no symptoms reported. But he began experiencing symptoms on Monday night and informed the team’s medical staff the next morning.

The Browns immediately placed him in the NFL’s concussion protocol. As Watson worked through the concussion protocol, the Browns turned back to Sanders.

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HC Todd Monken announced on November 6 that the rookie would start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Watson returned to practice on Friday but was not able to participate in team drills after missing the previous two sessions.

Now it was time for Sanders to show that he could provide stability on the offense. Sanders had started seven games during his first season in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and ten interceptions. The Browns went 3-4 in those starts. However, there is an opportunity for him to take advantage of the Saints’ defensive struggles.

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Cleveland could use Quinshon Judkins and its ground game to take pressure off Sanders while letting him build some confidence through shorter passing chances. The Browns’ offensive line has already struggled badly to protect Watson, who was sacked eight times against the Steelers.

Sanders can face the same pressure in his first start if the Browns cannot improve their protection.

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Watson would have offered more experience, but under concussion protocol, Sanders will be the starter. The Browns will need their young QB to make smart decisions, avoid costly turnovers, and dominate on the Saints’ defensive weaknesses