Andrew Berry Denies Influencing Deshaun Watson Decision as Browns’ GM Makes Strong Todd Monken Claim

There was a heavy public consensus that naming quarterback Deshaun Watson the starter for the 2026 season was largely the front office’s decision. In other words, many believed Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam wanted Watson as the starter because of their “big swing and miss” on his contract.

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Watson enters the final season of his $230 million deal, and that has led some fans to wonder if that financial commitment is one reason their favorite, Shedeur Sanders, was snubbed by the front office. Berry, however, has now revealed that the front office had nothing to do with the choice. This was entirely head coach Todd Monken’s decision.

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“Lineup decisions have always been under the head coach’s control,” Berry texted Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “That is not different for Todd. We always discuss a range of things pertaining to the players on our roster or players we might potentially acquire.”

“Part of the head coach/GM relationship is to serve as a sounding board or counsel to one another. In terms of which players are on the field and how they are deployed, we have great faith in Todd to have the final call on those sorts of things as he brings our vision to life.”

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This revelation leaves two possibilities to consider. One, the front office is genuinely letting the head coach do his job and figure out who would be the best fit at the position for the team as a whole. Two, they are simply throwing Monken under the bus in case the decision goes south.

The Browns quarterback room features veteran Watson, second-year quarterbacks Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green. The entire offseason saw a quarterback competition in Berea, primarily between Watson and Sanders. Ultimately, Monken decided to give Watson the lead.

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“Deshaun is going to start against Jacksonville,” Monken said in August. “[I] took in the full body of work over the course of the offseason, to training camp, to the games, to the joint practice. And it ultimately felt like to start the season on the road, Deshaun [gives] us the best chance to move the ball and score points, and that’s really what it’s about.”

However, Browns fans did not favor Watson. The veteran quarterback has played just 19 games over the last four years with a 9-10 record. He is now widely regarded as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, and his press conference addressing fans booing him has only added fuel to the fire.

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Clearly, the fanbase wanted Sanders to win the job. But Monken chose Watson as his first major decision with the Browns. The next two games of the season will be crucial in determining whether that call pays off. In Week 1, the Browns travel to Jacksonville, followed by a trip to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

According to reports, if Watson performs well, Monken can breathe a sigh of relief and stand by his decision. If not, Sanders might get the green light to suit up instead of Watson.