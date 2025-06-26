Browns Announce Contract Termination as Kevin Stefanski Finally Decides QB1

The Browns made their first definitive move of the offseason—Yes, finally. They announced the termination of defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo’s contract while signing kicker Andre Szmyt, who previously spent time on their practice squad and the UFL’s Battlehawks. “We’ve signed K Andre Szmyt and terminated the contract of DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.”

However, the center of attention remains the QB battle. And WR Diontae Johnson just spilled the beans on the QB1 plan. Johnson casually mentioned on the Sports and Suits podcast, “I think they are going to roll with Kenny for right now.” But he was cautious enough not to miss out on Joe Flacco. “I think they are going to stick with him [Pickett] through the preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”

Kenny Pickett, traded in from Philly and formerly the Steelers‘ supposed savior, now finds himself as Cleveland’s latest QB1 experiment. He’s young. He’s started games. And hey, he can spin it. The wildcards? Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel—rookies with upside but currently living in the shadow of Cleveland’s veteran fallback plan. For now, Kevin Stefanski’s bet is clear: let Pickett prove himself while everyone else watches and waits.

This is a developing story.