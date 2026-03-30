Browns Announce Worrying News for Shedeur Sanders & Co. Amid QB Battle With Deshaun Watson

Essentials Inside The Story The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle takes an unexpected twist

Andrew Berry hints the answer might not even be on the current roster

The comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson remains in the picture

The Cleveland Browns quarterback debate took a sharp turn in just 24 hours. What seemed like a clear competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson took a surprising turn when general manager Andrew Berry hinted the team may look beyond both options for a new starter under center.

Speaking from the league meeting in Arizona, Berry made it clear that the front office is actively exploring additions. He called it “wholly realistic” that Cleveland could bring in another quarterback, adding that every path remains open as they shape the room.

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Moreover, Berry also gave a hint about the type of player they prefer, saying, “Our lean would be if we do add someone to the quarterback room, it would be someone who’s a younger player, most likely. But I can’t state that definitively because I don’t know what the next couple of weeks will hold.”

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Last year, Berry picked Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth, and both got some playing time. However, neither of them really claimed the starting job, and Watson hasn’t completely made it his own either, which keeps the possibility of a bigger change alive.

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This year’s draft class has made things a bit tricky. A number of top college quarterbacks decided to stay in school, which has reduced the options available. Because of this, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is now the top choice, with Alabama’s Ty Simpson seen as a solid second option.

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The Raiders have the top pick in the draft and are really keen on Mendoza. This means that trying to get him would be very expensive. The Browns would probably have to give up several first-round picks, maybe even ones from future drafts, and even then, Las Vegas might still think twice.

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So, with Mendoza likely out of reach, they might turn their attention toward Simpson. And interestingly, the Browns have already talked with Simpson.

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“I have spent time with Ty,” Berry said. “I think that’s obvious, and we’ll continue to do so. But I think he has a bright NFL future.”

With the No. 24 pick, Cleveland could wait and hope, but the risk of losing him remains real. This is because the Los Angeles Rams (pick no. 13), the New York Jets (No. 2 and No. 16), and the Pittsburgh Steelers (pick No. 21) are also linked with Simpson, making the competition tougher for the Browns. The situation remains fluid.

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Until that happens, the competition is between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson is slightly ahead of Shedeur Sanders

While the Cleveland Browns continue to label their quarterback spot an open competition, the early buzz tells a different story. In fact, the Dawg Pound is already hearing strong backing for Deshaun Watson.

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“Deshaun Watson’s starting week one for the Browns,” Rich Eisen said on his podcast The Rich Eisen Show. “I kind of think so, too. Please. They’re paying him. They’ve paid him all this time to wait for him. He’s going to be back, and he needs to play for various reasons, personally, professionally, but also the Browns could use having him out there to pay him to play as opposed to rehab.”

The team gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. However, since then, they’ve been adjusting it to relieve salary cap pressure, including a change that saves almost $36 million in 2026, while he still makes $46 million in both 2025 and 2026.

However, the return on that investment has not matched expectations.

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Watson has only played in 19 games since he joined the team, and injuries have been a big factor. He experienced a torn Achilles in 2024 and subsequently encountered another setback during rehabilitation in 2025. It sidelined him for the entire 2025 season and hindered his progress in Cleveland.

In three seasons, Watson had a passer rating of 80.7 with 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

On the other hand, in his rookie season, Sanders played only 8 games and had a passer rating of 68.1 with 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

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Right now, it looks like Watson is getting closer to being fully fit for the 2026 season, and since he is more experienced than Sanders, this chance might give him a slight advantage. However, the situation is still uncertain, and Sanders remains very much in the mix, as things could shift quickly, like the one we saw in the last season.