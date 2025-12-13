Bears Defense Sent Clear Shedeur Sanders Warning as Rookie QB Receives Week 15 Ultimatum

The Chicago Bears are eagerly waiting to meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 at Soldier Field. The NFC North team has put up impressive displays throughout this season. However, the Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, seems to be the one factor that is stressing them out. The Bears’ safety, Kevin Byard, highlighted why the locker room needs to stay alert for the Colorado alumnus.

“Last week, he did a really good job. Just like any rookie quarterback, he’s obviously still working through some things, but he obviously can throw the ball. He’s really good at throwing the ball on time, very accurate.” Byard said. “He’s just getting more comfortable within not only just the offense, but just being an NFL quarterback. Just cuz he’s a rookie does not mean we could take this guy lightly.”

Byard’s comments also exposed that there were some deep concerns that Sanders has not addressed yet. The Browns are leading the league in interceptions (18) and are ninth in forced fumbles (11). These turnovers could really upset the Browns and could also hurt his developing prospects as a franchise quarterback.

The Colorado alumnus has earned his NFL chance after a lot of tough times. Earlier, the Browns started Joe Flacco before Dillon Gabriel took over, while the calls to start Sanders grew louder. However, it wasn’t until Gabriel’s injury that the fifth-round pick got a chance.

Till now, the rookie has made use of limited starts. In four games (three starts), he has a 1-2 record while completing 54 of 103 passes (52.4% completion rate) for 769 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has shown sparks in his run game with eight carries for 50 rushing yards and a lone score. These numbers will matter when the Browns go into restructure mode next year.

Shedeur Sanders needs to step up against the Bears

The Browns are fourth in the AFC North with a 3-10 record after 14 weeks. It’s their 16th losing season in 18 years. That has increased the burden of performance on the rookie signal caller. Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes the Week 15 game will be a deciding factor in whether Shedeur Sanders remains with them next year or not.

“No, I don’t believe the Bears are going to run away, but this game just got a lot more difficult for Shedeur Sanders, right?” Clark said. “This is going to be an assessment of whether or not they go into next year with Shedeur Sanders as the franchise quarterback, and those are not ideal climates to throw the football in.”

Obviously, he has a competitor (Gabriel) sitting next to him in the QB room. However, the Browns also have two first-round picks next year. Earlier this year, owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly showed interest in Arch Manning and wanted to sign him, but the issue goes deeper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has shown little interest in the Colorado rookie. But if Haslam wants to keep Sanders, then the coach would be forced to play him. Shedeur Sanders has shown traits of a leader even in heated moments, like his sideline dispute with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, when he claimed both players had talked it out.

But will his future be with the Browns next year? That is something we can expect to get a better understanding of in the remaining games.