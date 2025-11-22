Bernie Kosar Sends Emotional Message to Browns Organization Following Recent Visit From Kevin Stefanski

In a season that has handed head coach Kevin Stefanski some real headaches, the Cleveland Browns head coach carved out a moment of real humanity on Friday. After practice wrapped and his team began shifting focus to the Las Vegas Raiders, Stefanski went over to University Hospitals to visit former Browns great Bernie Kosar, who is recovering from a liver transplant.

Bernie had the procedure Monday morning, a major step after days of fighting internal bleeding, and he shared a photo on X of Stefanski standing beside his hospital bed. He delivered a heartfelt message to the Browns fans and the organization.

“Coach Kevin visited me today, and even from this hospital bed, I felt the whole team/ organization Dawg Pound cheering me on. 🙌,” he wrote on X.

Bernie made public that he had been battling cirrhosis and Parkinson’s disease since last year. The past week has been a blur of surgeries and genuine fear. Now, after a successful transplant, he’s fighting his way back. And Stefanski, who has had his own storms to weather in Cleveland, has been in steady contact with him throughout.

Earlier in the week, Stefanski mentioned that the two had traded messages.

“I just want to let everybody know we’re thinking about Bernie as he’s going through his medical situation here. I was able to text with him last night and he knows that we’re with him and he’s with us. So just sending all the good vibes, good thoughts I can to Bernie right now,” Stefanski said.

He didn’t stop there, either. Stefanski made sure people understood what Bernie means not just to the franchise, but to him personally.

“Since I’ve been here, he has just been such a supportive person of me, so kind to my family. I think he sees my family every game day and just is so good to them. So he’s a special, special person. He’s a special Cleveland Brown, and we are all rooting for him and we are all right there with him right now,” Stefanski added.

Bernie recently shared that he was facing a life-or-death moment before the transplant. And in a twist that feels almost too fitting for a city that treats its football heroes like family, it appears a Browns fan may have played a part in saving his life.

Browns’ fan might’ve saved Bernie Kosar’s life

A week ago, 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, a lifelong Browns fan, suffered a sudden medical emergency. He was rushed to the hospital, but by the weekend, his family learned he wouldn’t recover. They made the impossible decision to honor Bryce’s wishes and donate his organs.

Kim Kane, Bryce’s mother, explained how the family ended up choosing to send his liver to Bernie Kosar.

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 16: Cleveland Browns all-time great quarterback Bernie Kosar breaks a custom New England Patriots guitar over an amplifier prior to kickoff of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 16 Patriots at Browns Icon221016044

“My ex-husband and I looked at each other and said Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff. And we put Bernie on the list,” she said.

Kane held Bryce’s hand as he took his final breaths. He was wearing his favorite Browns shirt. Family and friends filled the room in Browns jerseys. Knowing Bryce could save someone else’s life brought her a small measure of comfort.

“This would have meant so much to him to do something. He just touched a lot of lives… He was a good boy.”

He surely was. Dunlap will never know, but he might’ve ended up saving the life of one of the most influential players of the team he grew up supporting.

Bernie was one of the great passers of his era, and a quarterback who came agonizingly close to the Super Bowl before running into John Elway’s Broncos in back-to-back AFC title games. He’s already posted several updates following the transplant. He’s also asked for prayers and support for the Dunlap family, whose darkest week became a lifeline for him.